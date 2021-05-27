Website offering duo $2,000 to play video games for 21 hours

Where has the time gone my friends, it’s a new month and time to look back on another month of gaming goodness from 1981. Normally, you can see the excitement in children’s faces as they know it’s coming to the end of the school year but thanks to you know what, nobody knows when the kids are in school or not. Thankfully, we can escape to 1981 for a short while and bask in the warm glow of our memories as we remember some of the wonderful games of our childhood.