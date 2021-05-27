Website offering duo $2,000 to play video games for 21 hours
(UPI) A website is offering to pay a pair of friends $2,000 to spend 21 hours playing video games and report on the experience. FrontierBundles.com, which sells Internet and phone service packages, said the selected pair of friends will each receive a Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Online access, free snacks and popular games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for their 21-hour gaming marathon.www.arcamax.com