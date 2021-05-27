Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Website offering duo $2,000 to play video games for 21 hours

arcamax.com
 24 days ago

(UPI) A website is offering to pay a pair of friends $2,000 to spend 21 hours playing video games and report on the experience. FrontierBundles.com, which sells Internet and phone service packages, said the selected pair of friends will each receive a Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Online access, free snacks and popular games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for their 21-hour gaming marathon.

www.arcamax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Sharper#Frontierbundles Com#Nintendo Switch Lite#Nintendo Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Buy 132 Games for a Special Price

A new Double Discounts sale is live over on the PlayStation Store, which means PlayStation Plus subscribers can buy 132 different PS4 and PS5 games for a special price. Like every Double Discounts sale, PlayStation Plus subscribers get each game for double the discount. For example, Fallout 76 is 33 percent off for every PlayStation Plus-less PS4 and PS5 user. However, if you have PlayStation Plus, it's available for 66 percent off.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

How To Get Your Friends and Family To Play Video Games With You

Ihave been a video gamer for my whole life, and for pretty much that entire time, I’ve struggled to get my friends and family to join me in my favourite pastime. Just look at this image for a moment. How many times has that situation ever happened outside of a stock photography shoot? Forget the practicalities, like what are those controllers and why is there a football in the lounge. Just look at their faces. Look how happy they are.
Video Gamesboxden.com

The longest you played video games in a day.

The longest you played video games in a day. Me it was when KH2 came out that yr. I was also able to get a swap magic 2 for my ps2 after begging my moms to get me one, so that’s how I was able to get KH2 and a bunch of games from renting them from a blockbuster like store and copying the discs.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Playing Video Games Can Actually Help You Get a Better Job

The next time you get scolded by your parent(s) for spending hours in front of the computer, TV, or mobile screen, show them this article. Sure, playing games all day on an electronic device may hamper creativity, or show significant health issues, but we are talking about a damn pandemic here. In such a case, it is sort of okay to do what makes you feel good and take some pressure away from staying cooped up all day, (almost) every day.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Mighty Goose offers the perfect video game trailer

It’s rare that a trailer for a video game you’ve never heard of will drastically improve your day, especially on a Monday morning. But the Mighty Goose release trailer is the exception that proves the rule. Mighty Goose is a side-scrolling shooter where you play a goose on a scooter. Playism, MP2, Dominic Ninmark, and Blastmode launched Mighty Goose on Saturday, June 5 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows. It supports next-gen consoles as well.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Back in the Day: The Video Games We Were Playing in June 1981

Where has the time gone my friends, it’s a new month and time to look back on another month of gaming goodness from 1981. Normally, you can see the excitement in children’s faces as they know it’s coming to the end of the school year but thanks to you know what, nobody knows when the kids are in school or not. Thankfully, we can escape to 1981 for a short while and bask in the warm glow of our memories as we remember some of the wonderful games of our childhood.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

15 Best Cyberpunk Video Games To Play In 2021

Cyberpunk games have been around for ages. There are a ton of great games well worth playing and over the years we continue to find new games hit the marketplace. In this list, we’re going to highlight some cyberpunk games that we think are well worth playing today. We’ll cover games from both current releases and some big hits from years ago. Regardless of when these games hit the marketplace, these are some titles you might want to look into within this year.
Lifestylenewpaper24.com

14 Finest Weekend Offers: TVs, Video games, Prompt Pot, and Extra – NEWPAPER24

14 Finest Weekend Offers: TVs, Video games, Prompt Pot, and Extra. With Memorial Day weekend behind us, it is unofficially summer season! It is secure to put on white, go swimming, and get completely melted by warmth waves all through the US. OK, it is not all good. Staying indoors is one among my favourite summer season actions. There’s nothing fairly like curling up with a brand-new recreation and drawing the curtains shut, clicking on the AC, and simply settling into these cozy ice-cave vibes. It was with that in thoughts that we scoured the web for the very best offers round this weekend that will help you construct your personal indoor ice cavern.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Mario Golf: Super Rush website offers My Nintendo Platinum Points

Nintendo Switch owners will soon be able to get their hands on Mario Golf: Super Rush, the latest installment in Mario’s many sports games. Mario Golf: Super Rush is scheduled to launch later this month, on June 25, but Nintendo has expanded the official website for the game. Like with most official Nintendo websites, the Mario Golf: Super Rush page offers an overview of the game itself and a closer look at each character, and additionally, My Nintendo members can snag themselves 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points. To get your hands on these, you will need to make sure you are logged into your Nintendo Account and scour the pages to discover hidden golf holes.
Video Gamessideshow.com

10 Scary Halloween Video Games to Play This Month

If you’re deadly serious about your horror and scares, you know that sometimes watching a horror movie just doesn’t cut it. It’s not enough of a thrill to simply wait for some else’s jump scares—you just need more, especially during this glorious, frightening month. This Halloween season, go one step...
Video GamesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Here’s Your Chance to Play A Real Life Video Game this Summer

I love playing video games. It's a great hobby that I love to collect for but also to play. A favorite genre of gaming for many is the first person shooter. This is where you traverse a world with a view as if you were the character. How about taking that premise and turning it into real life? You could do that this weekend (June 11-13) in Houston or in July in San Antonio with Battleground: Mortals vs. Monsters.
Video Gamestuipster.com

Playing video games is self-care

POV: It's 2018, people have only been playing Fortnite for two months. Your friends yell "where we dropping!?" over the mic, and you end up here. Life is good 😌
Video GamesIGN

Free Guy's Jodie Comer on Playing GTA and Spider-Man to Prepare for the Video Game Movie

Director Shawn Levy’s upcoming action-comedy Free Guy revolves around Ryan Reynolds’ bank teller Guy, an NPC in a raucous GTA-style, open-world shooter game called Free City who rebels against his programming. But while Guy is the heart of the movie and the focus of the story, Free Guy doesn’t take place wholly within the realm of a video game. The movie sees “real world” characters, such as Jodie Comer’s Millie Rusk, who wrote the code for Free City, enter the game as avatars.
Video GamesInverse

You need to play 2021's video game hit ASAP

Game rentals are a relic of a bygone era. Some gamers still remember the winsome feeling of perusing the shelves at a local Blockbuster in the hopes of finding something, anything, worth taking home. Sometimes the stars would align and you’d rent a game you had before, with your save waiting for you right where you left off. Then the internet happened and, in addition to more or less destroying polite society along with Blockbuster, the internet allowed us access to game demos. Bite-sized glimpses of upcoming games we could download and enjoy, briefly, for free.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

20 Greatest E3 Offers on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Video games and Gear – NEWPAPER24

20 Greatest E3 Offers on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Video games and Gear. E3, the annual online game commerce present, is a tidal wave of reports and trailers for upcoming video games. It would nonetheless be digital this yr because of the pandemic, however we’re seeing extra sport gross sales within the wake of those bulletins than ever earlier than. Microsoft has its Offers Unlocked sale, Sony has reductions on common titles, and later this month, we’re prone to see the annual Steam Summer season Sale. It is a good time to pad out your sport library and spend time indoors as temperatures rise this summer time.
Video GamesEntrepreneur

Why Playing Video Games is Good for Your Business and Your Employees

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As it becomes increasingly clear that remote work will remain a mainstay of how we do business, maintaining a healthy work/life balance is becoming more difficult, and more necessary, than ever before. As the line between work and life continues to blur, it is becoming crucially important that people spend time doing activities outside of the office that keep them engaged and motivated at work.