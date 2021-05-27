Cancel
Canada regulator sets rates for smaller companies' access to broadband networks

marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's telecoms regulator has determined final rates for smaller companies to access the high-speed broadband networks of larger companies, including Telus, Rogers and BCE, according to a decision released on Thursday. The move is aimed at increasing competition in Canada's telecoms industry, where cellphone bills are among...

www.marketscreener.com
Light Reading

Teleste introducing new nodes for distributed access networks

TURKU, Finland – Teleste introduces two new high-performance nodes to complement the company’s offering of devices for distributed access networks. With distributed access deployments gradually growing in the cable industry, the devices, the AC9400 node and the DAN3 RPD, have been designed to enable a smooth technology transition for operators currently advancing their roadmap of next-generation broadband services.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Ant Group consumer finance unit in Chongqing wins operating approval

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ant Group's consumer finance unit has won approval to begin operating in Chongqing city, the local banking watchdog said on Thursday. The approval comes nearly two months after Chinese regulators imposed a sweeping restructuring on the Jack Ma's fintech conglomerate, underscoring a step forward for the revamp of group's outstanding lucrative consumer loan business.
thepaypers.com

Nigeria to reach a digital payments volume of 7.7 bln by 2025

A report by ACI Worldwide has shown that Nigeria will witness a transition to digital payments over the next five years, and real-time volumes will reach 7.7 billion by 2025. It said real-time payment volumes spiked in the country in 2020, rising to over 70% of digital payment transactions. The report indicated that this might be due to COVID-19, which accelerated digital transformation to reduce pressure on the paper-based payments.
US News and World Report

Payment Company DLocal Raises $617.65 Million in U.S. IPO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Uruguayan payment startup DLocal said on Wednesday it raised $617.65 million in its initial public offering. DLocal priced 29.4 million shares at $21 per share, the company said, above its indicated $16-$18 range. The IPO values DLocal at $6.06 billion. Of the shares sold, around 4.4 million were by DLocal and 25 million by current investors.
ktwb.com

StanChart unit to launch cryptocurrency trading venture

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Standard Chartered PLC unit intends to establish a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform in the UK and Europe targeting institutional clients, a statement published Wednesday showed. The new exchange will be created by a joint venture between SC Ventures, the bank’s innovation arm, and BC...
Technologyinfodocket.com

Statistics Canada Announces Launch of Accessibility Data Hub

The Accessibility Data Hub is now available for all users. The hub is a centralized location presenting data on topics related to accessibility and disability through data tables, articles, infographics and an interactive data visualization tool. In line with the Accessible Canada Act, the hub includes data on key areas...
cryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin Will Face Tougher Regulation as Popularity Grows, Says Sweden’s Central Banker – Regulation Bitcoin News

The Swedish central bank’s governor says bitcoin will face tougher regulation given its sheer popularity that continues to grow. “When something gets big enough, things like consumer interests and money laundering come into play,” said Stefan Ingves, Governor of the Riksbank. Tougher Regulation Expected for Bitcoin. Stefan Ingves, the governor...
Internetinfodocket.com

Access to the Internet in Canada, 2020

More than ever, Canadians relied on the Internet to perform various activities in their daily lives in 2020. Access to the Internet at home has become essential for many Canadians who have had to adjust the way they work, study, keep in touch with loved ones, make purchases and use online services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") has declared a dividend payable on June 25, 2021. The Corporation's portion is U.S. $60,400,000 or about CDN. $73.0 million. About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation. The Corporation holds...
coingeek.com

Canada regulator: Poloniex is non-compliant

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has published a statement of the allegations against digital asset exchange Poloniex, accusing the company of trading securities without registering with the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) as required by the Ontario Securities Act. Perhaps more notably, the statement explicitly says that the regulator is bringing...
jwnenergy.com

ESG-linked loans grow in Canada as regulator takes on climate

Canadian lenders and borrowers are increasingly turning to sustainable-linked loans ahead of potential regulations from the banking supervisor to deal with climate change. The facilities, which adjust pricing according to the level of environmental, social or governance compliance, may reach C$20 billion ($16.6 billion) this year, said Jonathan Hackett, head of the sustainable financial group at Bank of Montreal. At least eight companies, including energy firms Gibson Energy ULC and Enerplus Corp., have signed or converted conventional facilities into sustainability-linked loans for the equivalent of C$8.44 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Economycapitalpress.com

USTR challenges Canada over manipulation of dairy access

U.S. Trade Representative Katharine Tai on Tuesday initiated a dispute settlement case over Canada’s manipulation of dairy tariff rate quotas to discourage imports of U.S. dairy products. The U.S. dairy industry has had longstanding concerns about Canada undermining its trade agreements. Those concerns didn’t go away with U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement implemented...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market is Set to Develop New Growth Story | Imperva, Ciphercloud, Skyhigh Networks

The COVID-19 Global & USA Cloud Access Security Brokers Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about COVID-19 & USA Cloud Access Security Brokers Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Imperva Inc, Bitglass, Cloudlock, Ciphercloud, Skyhigh Networks, Netskope, Protegrity, Adallom, Perspecsys, ProductOffered & Cloudmask etc have been looking into COVID-19 & USA Cloud Access Security Brokers as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Energy Industrymountainviewtoday.ca

Canada Energy Regulator gives OK to Hydro-Quebec transmission line

MONTREAL — Hydro-Quebec says the Canada Energy Regulator has issued the permit authorizing the construction and operation of the Appalaches–Maine Interconnection line. The new power transmission line will connect to the New England Clean Energy Connect and carry 1,200 megawatts of Quebec hydroelectricity to New England. The company says the...
birminghamnews.net

TPT Global Tech, Inc's. Subsidiary, "TPT SpeedConnect", Announces the Completion of its First 3GHz Network Deployment adding another Valuable Technology as the Company Continues to Upgrade its 5GHz and 2GHz Rural Broadband Network

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) today announced that its 'TPT Speed Connect' subsidiary has completed its first 3GHz Network deployment in Texas in its continuing efforts to upgrade its Mid-American overall network for rural broadband and positions itself for faster growth. Now that our initial 3GHz sites in the San Angelo area are completed, additional 3 GHz deployments will be added to the company's already completed 2GHZ, 5Ghz upgrades in the TPT Speedconnect network across Arizona, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska. With the installation of this new technology, the company will now be able to take advantage of the recently expanded CBRS spectrum, allowing TPT to greatly improve speeds and further enhance services for its rural customers.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Blockchain in Fintech Market May See Big Move | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Latest survey on Global Blockchain in Fintech Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Blockchain in Fintech. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Blockchain in Fintech market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Ripple, Earthport, Chain Inc, Bitfury Group, BTL Group, Digital Asset Holdings, Circle, Factom, AlphaPoint, Coinbase, Plutus Financial, Auxesis Group & BlockCypher.
US News and World Report

JPMorgan Seeks Regulatory Approval for Full Ownership of Chinese Joint Venture

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JPMorgan has applied to regulators for approval to take full ownership of its mainland Chinese securities joint venture, according to a spokesman for the bank. The Wall Street bank currently owns 71% of the joint venture after buying out one of its business partners in October...