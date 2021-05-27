An ode to flowers

“The sweetest thing in all my life has been the longing – to reach the Mountain, to find the place where all the beauty came from.” – Till We Have Faces. As I type this I’m staring at a bouquet of hydrangeas, pink roses, and lilies sitting in my window. Hydrangeas never last very long in a bouquet, perhaps it’s better to keep them on the bush, but who can resist the lively, colorful tufts? The roses have thrived in the window, expanding their petals, faces wide open, and the lilies are just shyly beginning to open. It’s tragic how short lived bouquets are, in the next week or two I will need to get rid of them, their petals dropping and leaves drooping, wilted. And yet, week after week I keep the vase filled. Am I merely Sisyphus rolling a stone up a hill? I don’t think so; the short life cycle of flowers isn’t a curse, but it serves as a reminder that the only constant is change. Last week, I had ruffled peonies in the vase, the week before tulips were in heavy supply. Each week ushers in a new flower, and despite the fact I know the flowers will die, I continue to purchase a bouquet week after week.