Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies

Markets no longer disregarded US eco data yesterday. Both May ADP employment and non-manufacturing ISM delivered consensus-beating outcomes. ADP recorded 978k job growth, surprising even the most bullish analyst. The non-manufacturing ISM rose from 62.7 to 64, a record in data going back to 1997. Unlike Tuesday’s manufacturing ISM, details mostly remained upbeat on the demand side. Business activity, new orders, and new export orders all increased and are all above the 60 marks. The setback in the employment (55.3 from 58.8) component was smaller than for manufacturing and the absolute level is higher still. Supply-side indicators continued to point at distorted production chains leading to significant price pressure. The data both confirm the bright eco outlook and a strong belief that the US QE tapering debate will start in June. Our base scenario includes winding down MBS purchasers (currently $40bn/month) in the second half of the year while US Treasuries ($80bn/month) will be kept for 2022. Several Fed governors already hinted in the direction that the US housing market actually doesn’t need this kind of support anymore. Markets reacted to the US eco data via the real interest rate channel. The US 10y real rate added 6 bps in a daily perspective. US (nominal) yields added 1.2 bps (2-yr) to 4.7 bps (5-yr) with the belly of the curve underperforming the wings. Inflation expectations declined by 2 bps. The German yield curve steepened in a daily perspective with yield changes ranging between -0.5 bps (2-yr) and +1.6 bps (30-yr).