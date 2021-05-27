Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Crater of Diamonds visitor makes 2.2-carat discovery

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UPI) A Washington state man's three days of searching at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park paid off when he uncovered a 2.2-carat yellow diamond. Christian Liden, 26, of Poulsbo, Wash., said he has been on a longtime quest to find raw materials to make his own engagement ring, and he came to Crater of Diamonds after five years of panning for enough gold in Washington to make the band.

www.arcamax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Diamond, WA
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
City
Poulsbo, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carat#Stone State Park#Diamond Discovery Center#Upi#Stones#Metallic Luster#Raw Materials#Panning#Mr Liden#Park Officials#Man#Wash#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas Statefox44news.com

Man finds two-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Washington State found a two-carat diamond during his third day hunting for the precious stones at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Christian Liden, 26, of Poulsbo, Wash., said he wanted to find the raw materials to make his own engagement ring. He started by panning for gold around his home state. After five years, he had accumulated enough for the ring. Then, it was time for the diamond — which led him to Arkansas.
Washington Statenationaljeweler.com

Washington Man Finds 2-Carat Rough Diamond to Create His Own Ring

Murfreesboro, Ark.—After years of gathering material to make his own engagement ring, one Washington man recently found a 2-carat diamond in Arkansas to top it off. According to a release from the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, 26-year-old Christian Liden of Poulsbo, Washington, started by panning for gold around his home state.
Mccall, IDArgus Observer Online

Summer visitors are invited to make the ‘McCall Promise’

McCALL — As communities in the West Central Mountains of Idaho prepare for a surge in summer tourism, leaders in its largest resort town are inviting residents and guests to take the McCall Promise. “This summer will look a lot more familiar to McCall’s frequent visitors than last summer, with...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Man who found 2.2-carat diamond in Arkansas planning to use stone for engagement ring

MURFREESBORO -- A Washington state man recently found a 2.2-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park while mining for materials to make an engagement ring. Christian Liden, 26, of Poulsbo, Wash., found the light yellow stone May 9, the third day he and a friend used homemade mining equipment in their search at the park, according to a news release. It was the largest diamond found at the park since last October, when a visitor from Fayetteville discovered a 4.49-carat yellow diamond.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 470 carat top light brown clivage diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached). The diamond, measuring 49x42x26mm, was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. The 470 carat recovery forms a notable contribution to a series of top quality gem and clivage quality diamond recoveries during a recent production run, including an additional 5 diamonds greater than 100 carats (265ct, 183ct, 161ct, 116ct, 106ct) and 13 diamonds between 50 and 100 carats in weight. The May production run, dominated by EM/PK(S) ore, produced diamonds greater than 10.8 carat in weight accounting for 12.7% weight percent of total production, exceeding resource expectations. Continued strong resource performance and recovery of large diamonds reinforces the significance of the EM/PK(S) as an important economic driver for the proposed underground mine at Karowe. View PDF version.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Popigai: Russia’s Crater of Diamonds – Estimated To Contain “Trillions of Carats”

Popigai is one of the largest and most well-preserved impact craters on Earth. About 36 million years ago, an asteroid slammed into northern Siberia and created one of the largest craters on Earth. Streaking in at an estimated speed of 20 kilometers (12 miles) per second, the asteroid made an impact that ejected millions of metric tons of material into the air. The asteroid—between 5 and 8 kilometers (3 to 5 miles) wide—created a crater nearly 100 kilometers (60 miles) in diameter.
EnvironmentFlorida Star

Ethical, Green Concerns Make Jewelry Firms Look Towards Lab Diamonds

PANNA, India — 27-year-old Kabir Shrivas decided to try his luck in diamond mining in 2020. So, he traveled 400 kilometers (249 miles) from Bhopal to Panna, the largest diamond-producing region in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh. A year and lots of uncovered losses later, he is yet to get lucky. “I had heard of diamond mining in Panna and […]
Lifestylenortheastnews.net

Crater Lake National Park, Established in 1902

This week we feature a linen-era postcard showcasing another National Park out west, Crater Lake National Park, in south-central Oregon. At a depth of approximately 1,900 feet, it is the deepest lake in the United States and the seventh deepest lake in the world. For a lake this deep, the water is astoundingly clear and blue.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Lakeside Chinese Botanical Museums

The Taiyuan Botanical Garden was designed by Austrian architectural firm Delugan Meissl Associated Architects. This garden oasis sits on the former site of a coal mine in the Jinyuan district of Taiyuan in northern China. By transforming the desolate space into a lively and thriving landscaped park and museum, visitors can feel closer to nature.
IndustryEos

Diamonds Are at Fault

Deep earthquakes represent brittle failure in a generally ductile regime and the mechanism that causes these earthquakes below 300 kilometers is debated. Proposed mechanisms for deep earthquakes include a delayed phase transition of olivine at depth, development of weakness zones associated with spinel transitions or a potential role for fluids. Hydrous minerals and carbonates can be carried down by the subducted slab to depths below 300 kilometers.
LifestyleIdaho Mountain Express

“Run Around the Rings” comes to The Crater Rings

The Idaho Outdoor Association announced the “Run Around the Rings” fun-run 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Participants will run or hike a challenging 10-kilometer course that traces around The Crater Rings, a unique National Natural Landmark near Mountain Home. The racecourse will follow a jeep road to the top...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Jury finds Washington woman, 77, guilty of feeding bears. Is it ‘because I’m from Switzerland’?

The case of Doris Parks, 77, convicted of intentionally feeding black bears at her Long Beach Peninsula home, was front-page news in the Chinook Observer. She joined a long list of characters who over the years have made for fascinating reading in the local weekly in the community of 12,000 full-time residents. In many places there is more to the news than the latest Seattle City Council squabble, celebrity divorces or Amazon’s world takeover.
AnimalsNew York Post

Diver spots fish wearing a gold wedding ring in Australia

One man’s treasure is a fish’s trash. A common mullet fish was spotted in the southern Pacific Ocean looking like a thousand bucks — by reasonable estimates. Earlier this week, travel writer and avid snorkeler Susan Prior, who lives on Australia’s Norfolk Island, shared images of a silvery mullet fish, no more than a few inches long, with a gold wedding band wrapped around its head.
Lifestylestjohnsource.com

CZM Extends Decision-Making Period for Proposed Rehab of Salt River Visitor Center

During the St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Committee meeting on Tuesday, members voted unanimously to extend the decision-making period for the proposed rehabilitation plans for the visitor center at the Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve. The initial presentation to the committee occurred a month ago and...