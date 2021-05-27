Crater of Diamonds visitor makes 2.2-carat discovery

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 470 carat top light brown clivage diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached). The diamond, measuring 49x42x26mm, was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. The 470 carat recovery forms a notable contribution to a series of top quality gem and clivage quality diamond recoveries during a recent production run, including an additional 5 diamonds greater than 100 carats (265ct, 183ct, 161ct, 116ct, 106ct) and 13 diamonds between 50 and 100 carats in weight. The May production run, dominated by EM/PK(S) ore, produced diamonds greater than 10.8 carat in weight accounting for 12.7% weight percent of total production, exceeding resource expectations. Continued strong resource performance and recovery of large diamonds reinforces the significance of the EM/PK(S) as an important economic driver for the proposed underground mine at Karowe. View PDF version.