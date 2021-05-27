5-28-2021 Uinta County Herald legal notices

Beck Land and Livestock, LLC HC 67 Box 24, Lonetree, WY 82936, intends to file an application for a four lot subdivision of part of the NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 32 and part of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 33, T13N R113W, 6th P.M., Uinta County, Wyoming. The Subdivision is located approximately 19.8 miles Southeast of the Town of Mountain View, Wyoming. The final plat will be presented at the Uinta County Commissioners Meeting at approximately 2:00 p.m. June 15, 2021 at the Commission Meeting Room in the County Courthouse at 225 Ninth Street in Evanston, Wyoming.