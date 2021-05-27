Grand Marshal Hockenberry to Make Most of Pandemic-Altered Parade

Last Saturday’s shredding event at the Mason District Governmental Center was an enormous success! The line opened at 7 a.m., and 736 vehicles were unloaded in the three hours and 40 minutes that elapsed before the four large shredding trucks were full, and another 30 or so vehicles had to be waved off. If you do the math, one vehicle was unloaded every 18 seconds. Fortunately, it was a beautiful day, weather-wise. If you missed the Mason District shredding event, another opportunity is this Saturday, May 8, also from 7 – 11 a.m., at the Rolling Valley Park & Ride, 9220 Old Keene Mill Road in Burke. It might be a good idea to get in line early, in case the trucks fill up quickly. Shredding events for sensitive personal and financial documents (not newspapers and magazines, which should be placed in your recycling bin) are open to residents of Fairfax County, Herndon, Vienna, and Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. Plans are underway for another shredding event in Mason District in April 2022.