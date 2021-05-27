newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls Church, VA

Grand Marshal Hockenberry to Make Most of Pandemic-Altered Parade

By Patricia Leslie
Falls Church News-Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many women in Falls Church, this year’s Grand Marshal for the Memorial Day Parade is one of many interests and talents. She’s been a Falls Church teacher for 50 (!) years (30 years before she retired, and 20 as a substitute), served eight years on the City Council (including a stint as vice mayor) and was a member of the city’s planning commission for more than a decade.

www.fcnp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Falls Church, VA
Government
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshal#Pandemic#Grand Marshal#Memorial Day#Mason City#Fundraisers#Vice Mayor#The City Council#George Mason High School#The School Board#Covid#Fcctv#Marshal Hockenberry#Cultivate Hockenberry#Festivities#Sixth Graders#Marchers#Civic Duties#Kids#Special People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Food Drops Offs Return To St. James on May 15

On May 15, Saint James Catholic Church (905 Park Ave., Falls Church) will be holding a No Contact Food Drop Off from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Food needs include non-perishables such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed or bagged cereal, rice and pasta, pasta sauce, cooking oil, bread, non-refrigerated juice, peanut butter, and canned fish, such as tuna or salmon.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Final Chance to Purchase Brood X Cicada Shirts

The first run of the Cicada t-shirts to benefit the Falls Church Education Foundation’s Family Assistance Fund netted over $4,000. They will ship by May 21st. Now is interested buyers’ second and final chance to get a Big Bugs in the Little City shirt to commemorate the 17 year cycle of Brood X cicadas coming.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Editorial: To Noise & Small Businesses

There are two prominent stories in this week’s edition that can be paired for maximum effect. One is about a study showing the City of Falls Church is the third best place in Virginia for small business. The other is this edition’s lead story about the F.C. City Council’s revisions to the City’s noise ordinance. In the latter case, the issue stewed before the Council for weeks as it struggled to find a balance that would both redress the concerns of City residents who have been complaining about noise coming from live music at outdoor venues in town and the needs of those establishments to stay in business amid the travails of the pandemic.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C. School Board Unanimously Adopts FY22 Budget, Bringing Raises for Teachers

Falls Church City Public Schools School Board unanimously approved a $53.6 million operating budget for the Fiscal Year 2022 commencing July 1 at its meeting Tuesday night. The budget is balanced, provides a wage increase for school employees, and provides additional supports for students. For the third year in a row, the financial plan falls within Falls Church City Council’s budget guidance presented last December.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

The Kensington Falls Church Offering Virtual Discussion

The Kensington Falls Church is offering a virtual discussion on How to Have Enjoyable Conversations with Your Loved One Experiencing Dementia on Friday, May 14 from noon – 12:45 pm. This event is part of a three week series that explores the Positive Approach to Care with the Kensington’s Director...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

County Slated to Buy East Falls Church Property for Flood Relief

Arlington County is planning to buy a vacant home in East Falls Church that was damaged in the July 2019 flash flooding. The county intends to demolish the home at 6415 24th Street N. and use the property to make improvements “that would help alleviate or reduce the severity of localized flooding,” Stormwater Communications Manager Aileen Winquist tells ARLnow.
InternetFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Chamber of Commerce Puts On Virtual Networking Breakfast

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informal virtual Networking Breakfast on Thursday, May 13 from 9 –10 a.m. Anyone interested in meeting local business leaders is invited to participate. There is no cost to attend but registration is required and attendees are encouraged to pick up breakfast...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

From the Front Page: Ladies in White

THE GRAND MARSHALS for Falls Church’s Women’s History Walk all gathered for a photo in Big Chimneys Park on Sunday. Marie Hirst Yochim was honored posthumously, with a relative standing in (far left). The remaining grand marshals were (from left to right): Alma Amaker, Doris Newcomb, Mary Ellen Shaw, Sally Phillips and Ellen Salsbury.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

New Noise Ordinance in F.C. in Search of Balance

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields called the City Council’s adoption of modifications to the City’s noise ordinance made this Monday “more than many other communities do” to provide for outdoor entertainment. As the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent bans on indoor dining and other activities have cut deeply into local...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

No FIRSTfriday This Month, Gittins Announces

There will be no First Friday meeting this Friday, the outfit’s chief Tom Gittins has alerted everyone. However, he encourages all to visit the Art and Frame of Falls Church at 205 E. Jefferson St. to enjoy the art works of Margaret Jacobson.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

A Penny for Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

Last Saturday’s shredding event at the Mason District Governmental Center was an enormous success! The line opened at 7 a.m., and 736 vehicles were unloaded in the three hours and 40 minutes that elapsed before the four large shredding trucks were full, and another 30 or so vehicles had to be waved off. If you do the math, one vehicle was unloaded every 18 seconds. Fortunately, it was a beautiful day, weather-wise. If you missed the Mason District shredding event, another opportunity is this Saturday, May 8, also from 7 – 11 a.m., at the Rolling Valley Park & Ride, 9220 Old Keene Mill Road in Burke. It might be a good idea to get in line early, in case the trucks fill up quickly. Shredding events for sensitive personal and financial documents (not newspapers and magazines, which should be placed in your recycling bin) are open to residents of Fairfax County, Herndon, Vienna, and Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. Plans are underway for another shredding event in Mason District in April 2022.