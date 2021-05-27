Positioning Extracurriculars On Your MBA Application

If you run and cook and travel, you’re the same as everybody else. Everything that goes on your application needs to work toward setting you apart, so the detail matters. When the admissions committee starts to review a new candidate, they often go straight to the ‘Other Info/Extracurricular’ section of the resume. Why? That’s where they can gain real insight into the type of person they are considering. Business schools are looking for students who will do more than excel in class. They are looking for active contributors to the community. What you do in your free time (what little you might have of it) is as interesting and important to the admissions committee as what you do at work, because it sends a signal about the kind of student and alum you’ll be.