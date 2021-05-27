Dunkin' gift cards available to all New Bedford vaccine recipients; waterfront site to close
NEW BEDFORD — On May 30, the waterfront vaccination clinic at Hervey Tichon Avenue will distribute its last doses of COVID-19 vaccines for walk-up appointments. According to a press release from the city, the site operated by CIC Health will close this weekend. Vaccines will be available this weekend including Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some second-dose appointments are also scheduled for June 1.www.southcoasttoday.com