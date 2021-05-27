Cancel
Naomi Osaka Cites Mental Health In Refusing Press Time At French Open

By Madison Vanderberg
Naomi Osaka says she won’t do press conferences at the French Open to preserve her mental health, will donate fines to mental health orgs. What is it with the women of professional tennis being absolute queens and badasses? 23-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka spoke out during the 2020 U.S. Open by wearing masks with the names of Black men and women killed by police on them and now, ahead of the French Open, Osaka is making a bold statement about mental health by refusing to speak during any post-game press conferences.

