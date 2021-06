Above Image: Estimated fire start location – Klamath Alerts. Klamath Alerts has been tracking a new fire start in Klamath County. The Sycan River Fire was initially reported at 5-10 acres. It is located north of the NF-288 road. The image above is an estimate of the fire start location. Officials are concerned with disbursed campers in the area and the Sycan River Estates have now been placed under a Level 2 evacuation notice. Emergency alerts were sent over the local cellular network a short time ago. The initial fire report came in at about 2:30pm this afternoon and the current size is unknown.