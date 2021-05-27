Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘Pig,’ ‘Bittu’ Nab Grand Prize at Indian Film Festival Los Angeles

By Shalini Dore
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago

The 2019 Indian Film Festival Los Angeles concluded on May 27 with the grand prize going to Thamizh’s directorial debut “Seththumaan” (Pig) and Karishma Dev Dube’s short “Bittu.”. “It’s a phenomenal first feature, gentle and impactful, done with heart and guts, that is at the same time very candid and...

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kani Kusruti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Nab#Festival#Film Star#Nab#Malayali Film#Audience Awards#Honorable Mention#Phenomenal#Forever Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Super Frenchie’ Review: BASE-Jumping Documentary Is Super Engaging

“Super Frenchie” begins with what might be considered in the world of extreme sport docs a money shot, albeit an unexpected one. Skier and BASE jumper Matthias Giraud swooshes down a peak in France before hurtling himself into thin air. Behind him a vast shelf of snow cascades, with Giraud’s and photographer Stefan Laude’s cameras capturing the avalanche. It’s a pretty wild sight — and not just because Giraud is whooping with did-you-see-that enthusiasm once he’s on the ground.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Strand Releasing Acquires North American Rights to ‘Cicada’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to “Cicada,” Matthew Fifer’s Brooklyn-set debut feature, which premiered last year at several festivals, including Frameline, Outfest and BFI London. “Cicada” was written and directed by Fifer and Kieran Mulcare. The film was inspired by events in Sheldon Brown’s and Fifer’s own...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Composing the Empowering Theme of DreamWorks’ Animated Feature ‘Spirit Untamed’

The new animated feature “Spirit Untamed,” in theaters June 4, celebrates the power and importance of friendships, but at its heart is a theme of fearlessness. Composer Amie Doherty worked alongside director Elaine Bogan to map out the music for the follow-up to the popular 2002 movie “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.” This time the focus is on a new character, 12-year old Lucky (voiced by Isabela Merced), a headstrong girl with a sense of adventure, who learns about her true self when she moves from the Eastern U.S. to the Wild West during the frontier era. Along the way, she forms an unlikely connection with Spirit, a wild mustang.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Rafael Amaya Signs Multi-Project Deal With Telemundo Global Studios

“El Señor de los Cielos” star Rafael Amaya has inked a multi-project deal with Telemundo Global Studios, committing to starring in various original productions. The Mexican entertainer’s first project is slated to premiere later this year. Amaya, a telenovela veteran, is one of the best-known actors in Spanish-language media. “This...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Variety

Kinology Boards Sundance Hit ‘Mass’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kinology, the Paris-based banner behind Leos Carax’s Cannes opener “Annette,” has come on board to handle international sales rights for “Mass,” Fran Kranz’s searing chamber drama that earned unanimous praise at the Sundance Film Festival. “Mass,” which world premiered in competition at Sundance, marks Kranz’s screenwriting and directorial debut. The...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Japanese Breakfast Takes a Turn Toward the Bright(er) Side on ‘Jubilee’: Album Review

It wasn’t all that long ago that Michelle Zauner, the creative force behind shoegaze-pop act Japanese Breakfast, was singing about the idea of becoming “Jimmy Fallon big.” The track from 2017’s “Soft Sounds from Another Planet” may have seemed like wishful thinking at the time, but Zauner’s tongue-in-cheek lyric came full circle in March when the band hit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to make Japanese Breakfast’s late-night television debut.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Monuments’ Review: An Oddball Grief Comedy Blessed With More Charm Than Smarm

It’s oddly appropriate that grief-stricken widower Ted (David Sullivan) spends most of Jack C. Newell’s “Monuments” schlepping his wife’s ashes around the geographical midpoint of the continental U.S.A. This dippily surreal existential comedy — imagine Quentin Dupieux engineering a head-on collision between “Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia” and “Little Miss Sunshine” — feels like it’s born of the exact middle ground between the big-budget escapist mainstream and the hardcore arthouse “coasts” of American cinematic output. It’s in a flyover state of mind.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux on Women Filmmakers, Netflix and More Festival Details

Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux was in a cheerful mood when he announced his sprawling Official Selection during Thursday’s press conference at the Normandie Theater in Paris. Not only because it was the first live event in many months, but most importantly because in spite of all the ups and downs caused by the ongoing pandemic, this year’s lineup is strong, appealing and surprising. Both big-name auteurs like Wes Anderson (“The French Dispatch”), Leos Carax (“Annette”), Paul Verhoeven (“Benedetta”), as well as Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero), Jacques Audiard (“Les Olympiades”) and Andrea Arnold (“Cow”) and filmmakers who will be making their debuts in competition, like Julia Ducournau (“Titane”), Nabil Ayouch (“Casablanca Beats”), Sean Baker (“Red Rocket”), Ildikó Enyedi (“The Story of My Wife”) and Mia Hansen-Løve (“Bergman Island”) were included in the selection. Fremaux was still in an euphoric state of mind several hours after the announcement, as he was getting friendly text messages from filmmakers, including Sean Penn, and he was also still having big talks over some more movies — including a U.S. blockbuster which he hopes will screen on the beach.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

From ‘Selena’ to ‘Veneno,’ Hollywood Appears High on Latino Biopics

Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo didn’t meet Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, also known as “La Veneno,” in her best light. They often saw the prolific trans performer and bombastic media personality — by then in poor health — quietly eating a sandwich and sitting on a curb with her friends from her sex worker days. Nary a fan begging for an autograph was in sight.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Universal Music Group Leads Awards Season Wins, Rules Classical Streams Thanks to Soundtrack, Score Streak

With today’s release of Ludovico Einaudi’s “Cinema,” Universal Music Group confirms its status as one of the world’s most soundtrack-friendly music companies. Music by Einaudi, the Italian composer and pianist, was featured in recent Oscar winners “Nomadland” and”The Father.” “Cinema” collects 28 pieces featured in those films and such earlier projects as “The Water Diviner,” “The Intouchables” and the miniseries “Doctor Zhivago.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Endeavor Content, Jeff Friday Media, POV Entertainment to Prioritize BIPOC TV Creators

Endeavor Content, Jeff Friday Media and Layne Eskridge’s POV Entertainment will partner to develop and produce premium scripted television series by Black and brown creators, accelerating exposure and opportunity for BIPOC writers and producers. To expand the range of television from creatives of color in the current marketplace, the three companies will be collaborating closely with the American Black Film Festival to tap into its industry talent pipeline.