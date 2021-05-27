newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Lockheed and General Motors to develop Moon rover

By Andrew Parsonson
rocketrundown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin and General Motors have partnered to develop a Moon rover for NASA’s Artemis program that could operate autonomously with or without humans aboard. During NASA’s Apollo program, Boeing and General Motors developed the Lunar Roving Vehicle. The four-wheel battery-powered rover flew aboard Apollo 15, 16, and 17 enabling astronauts to explore further away from their lunar lander than ever before.

rocketrundown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm Defense#Space Exploration#Space Science#Apollo#The Lunar Roving Vehicle#Gm Defense Llc#Artemis Ltv#Astronauts#Nasa Challenging Industry#Long Term Exploration#Surface Mobility#Capable Vehicle#Distances#Scientific Experiments#Parallel#Humankind#Battery#Temperatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

Faster than the X-15: the never told story of the Lockheed X 24C L-301, the Mach 8 hypersonic test aircraft that never was

The Lockheed L-301, also called the X-24C, though this designation was never officially assigned, was an experimental hypersonic aircraft project. As the North American Aviation X-15 program wound down in the mid-1960s, NASA and the USAF considered follow-on hypersonic test aircraft. As explained by James C. Goodall in his book 75 years of the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the USAF had significant classified work underway, while NASA Langley undertook two study programs: HYFAC (Hypersonic Research Facility) for a Mach 12 aircraft, and HSRA (High Speed Research Aircraft) for a Mach 8 aircraft. The Air Force revealed that it had intentions to build a Mach 3–5 test vehicle, and an incremental growth vehicle which would gradually be taken from Mach 4.5 to Mach 9. By July 1974 NASA and the Air Force selected the FDL-8 lifting body configuration. Two versions were proposed: one with cheek air intakes and air-breathing engines, and one with the XLR-99 rocket engine of the X-15. By September 1977 (officially) budget overruns were apparent and NASA agreed to cancel further X-24C work. But given the stories of similar USAF test aircraft in the 1980s, perhaps the project merely went deep black.
EconomyDemocrat-Herald

GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA's Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.
IndustryCarscoops

GM Teams Up With Lockheed Martin To Build NASA’s Next-Gen Lunar Rover

Five decades after it got involved in such a project, GM will help develop a new, next-generation Lunar Rover for NASA. The automaker will partner with Lockheed Martin to produce a lunar vehicle that can go much farther than the one it helped build for the Apollo 15 mission in 1971. That rover could only go 4.7 miles, but this one is being designed to make it all the way to the Moon’s south pole.
Aerospace & Defenserubbernews.com

Auto makers reaching for the moon

DETROIT—General Motors helped make it happen in the early 1970s. Now, a half-century after the final Apollo missions, auto makers are once again looking to build vehicles capable of zooming across Earth's crater-covered moon. As space agencies work toward returning humans to the planet's only natural satellite, a number of...
Aerospace & Defenseaero-mag.com

Marotta CAS moves into production for Lockheed Martin

Marotta Controls, an aerospace and defence supplier based in New Jersey, has announced that its custom fin control actuation system (CAS) design project for Lockheed Martin has reached completion having achieved full component-level qualification to more than 20 military standards. The qualification process required Marotta to build more than 20...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Japan will send a transforming robot ball to the moon to test lunar rover tech

Japan plans to deploy a baseball-sized rover to explore the moon's surface in 2022. The Japanese company ispace will deliver the small rover to the moon for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) using the commercial HAKUTO-R lander. JAXA will use the rover to snap pictures of the moon and collect data on lunar dust — a corrosive substance known to be tough on people and machines, the space agency said.
IndustryPosted by
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Headed to Space…Again

General Motors is exploring new frontiers…on the moon. In an announcement on May 26, 2021, GM said that they’ll be teaming up with Lockheed Martin to develop a moon buggy for NASA. GM and Lockheed Martin worked together to develop a conceptual Lunar Terrain Vehicle in an answer to a request for information (RFI) by NASA last year. This isn’t the first time that GM is sending a lunar rover to the moon; they’ve designed rovers that made it to the moon on three Apollo missions.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Elon Musk Throws Sarcasm At Blue Origin’s Defense Of Its NASA Moon Lander

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has questioned Kent, Washington-based aerospace equipment and services provider Blue Origin's defense of its lunar lander for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program. Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics submitted proposals to NASA under the agency's NEXT Space Technologies for Exploration (NEXT-STEP) program last year, and the agency awarded SpaceX with a $3 billion award last month.
Economyfoxwilmington.com

General Motors building Lunar Terrain Vehicle for return to the Moon

General Motors is going back to the Moon. General Motors is working with Lockheed Martin to develop a new Lunar Terrain Vehicle. (GM) The automaker, who helped Boeing develop the Lunar Rover Vehicle (LRV) used by the Apollo program astronauts is collaborating the Lockheed Martin to build a Lunar Terrain Vehicle as part of NASA’s Artemis Program, which aims to return humans to the Moon this decade and establish a permanent presence on its surface.
Aerospace & Defense24newshd.tv

Canada to send rover to Moon by 2026: minister

Canada will land a robotic rover on the Moon within five years, its industry minister said Wednesday, announcing that Ottawa plans to "dream big" as it advances its competitive stake in the growing global space market. "Canada will be part of space history," Francois-Philippe Champagne told a news conference. "We...
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

KC-46 can’t refuel the A-10 and some variants of the C-130 because USAF Did Not Effectively Oversee Development of its Refueling Boom

Results of tests conducted in 2018 showed the boom was problematic when the company tried to test full functionality of the boom system during refueling of A-10, C-17, and F-16 receivers. The development of the KC-46’s refueling boom wasn’t effectively overseen by the US Air Force (USAF), leading to additional...
Aerospace & Defenseasumetech.com

GM, Lockheed Martin to develop lunar vehicle for moon missions

General Motors and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin said Wednesday they will develop a vehicle capable of carrying astronauts and equipment longer distances across the moon. The announcement comes as NASA lays groundwork to return humans to the lunar surface. It is the companies’ response to a request NASA put out...
Aerospace & Defensetalesbuzz.com

NASA’s VIPER rover to look for water, resources on moon

NASA’s ambitious lunar program Artemis will send the agency’s first mobile robot to the moon in late 2023. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, also known as VIPER, would search the planet for ice and other resources on and below its surface that could potentially be harvested for long-term exploration in the future.
Economyelectrek.co

GM announces its next electric vehicle: a new Moon rover

General Motors (GM) continues to expand its electric vehicle fleet and has decided Earth simply isn’t enough. Together with Lockheed Martin, GM plans to develop an electric lunar rover for NASA to be operated by Artemis astronauts to explore our Moon. GM is no stranger to developing vehicle technologies for...