Times, networks announced for first three WVU football games

MORGANTOWN — The game times and networks for WVU’s first three football games were announced by the Big Ten and Big 12 offices.

West Virginia’s season opener at Maryland on Sept. 4 will be televised on ESPN at 3:30 p.m.

The Mountaineers’ home opener against Long Island on Sept. 11 will be televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 5 p.m.

On Sept. 18, the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech will be televised on FS1 at noon.

Starting at Oklahoma on Sept. 25, the Big 12 game times and network partners will be released on either a 12-day or six-day window prior to the date of the game.

For nonconference games, it is a rivalry-renewing season for the Mountaineers, starting with the Terrapins in College Park. The teams were supposed to play last season in Morgantown, but it was canceled when the Big Ten announced it was not playing a nonconference slate.

WVU and Maryland last played in 2015 at Milan Puskar Stadium, with the last meeting at Maryland taking place in 2014. The Mountaineers are 9-1 against the Terps in the last 10 meetings, going back to 2004.

This will be the first meeting against Long Island for the Mountaineers, after the Sharks moved up to the FCS level in 2019. WVU will pay the Sharks a $475,000 guarantee for the game.

Virginia Tech has not come to Morgantown since 2005, and overall, the last meeting was in 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The schools have met 52 times, with the Mountaineers holding a 28-23-1 advantage.

