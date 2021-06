“When every year is ‘the worst fire year on record,’ and wildfire seasons become year-long events, we have to do something real to address wildfires,” said Rep. Harder. “This bill will reduce the risk of massive blazes across our state, better protect our infrastructure when fires do happen, and make sure we train the next generation of forestry professionals and fire managers. It’s all hands on deck right now, and this is a huge step in the right direction.”