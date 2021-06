The Lightning notched their most dominating playoff win in franchise history, beating New York 8-0 and will now try to close out the series on Long Island. The Bolts played as close to a complete game as possible – from power play goals, even-strength tallies, solid defensive effort (we see you, Luke Schenn!) and more incredible net minding by Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Islanders won’t go down without a fight at the Coliseum though and will make Tampa Bay work their takes off for that difficult fourth win. Tune in to our thoughts on Game 5.