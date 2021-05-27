Cancel
NHL

The Islanders Throw A Party That “The Barn” Hasn’t Hosted Since 1993

By Peter Schwartz
nysportsday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe theme at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night was “party like it’s 1993” because it had been 28 years since the Islanders were able to celebrate a playoff series win at “The Barn”. In 2016, Islanders defeated the Florida Panthers in game six of the of the opening round to clinch the series, but that was at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. You have to go back to April 28th, 1993 when the Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 in game six of that series to find the last time Islanders Country witnesses handshakes following an Islanders playoff clincher at Nassau Coliseum.

www.nysportsday.com
