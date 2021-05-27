Cancel
Pleasantville, IA

Eekhoff blasts spark Eagle victory

By BURDELL HENSLEY Herald correspondent
Oskaloosa Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELLA — The Pella Christian softball team might have had a secret weapon coming into the Eagle’s season opening tussle with the Trojans of Pleasantville Wednesday night on Eagle Lane, but that weapon is no longer a secret. Eighth grade graduate, Emma Eekhoff, had a breakout game by bashing a pair of home runs and a pair of singles in four trips to the plate. Eekhoff drove in four runs to provide an exclamation point for the 11-5 PC win.

