Eekhoff blasts spark Eagle victory

The Spring Branch-Memorial Sports Association’s 8UD1 Knights lacrosse team (pictured) won the city championship with a 10-9 overtime win against Pearland. Toward the end of the championship game, Pearland came back to tie the score with 20 seconds remaining. Knights player Jack Borgen won the faceoff, and Luke Duffield drove to the left, past the goal, then spun back and shot the winning goal. Luke was the game’s lead scorer with five goals, followed by Forrest Balette with three goals. The Knights are (top row, from left) coach Tray Harrell, coach Brooks Elias, Cade Williams, Forrest Balette, Jack Borgen, Chip Charlton, Jake Miller, Corbin Comiskey, Jackson Schwieder, Luke Duffield, Jackson Maddox, Cooper Berg, Luke Fuqua, Bennett Fry, Blake Hammond, Justin Stubbs, coach Jared Welsh, (bottom row, from left) David McFarland, Anderson Dinh, Cash Porter, Andrew Budoff, Colt Hurley, John Baird, Cooper Clarke, Marshall Mohun, Ben Fett, and Drew Long; not pictured: Flynt Leverett.