Charlotte, NC

CMPD: Person Shot By Officer, Injured After Firing Weapon At Police

 8 days ago
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and injured a person who fired at officers as he fled from them in north Charlotte on Thursday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. Jennings says police were attempting to speak with a person who matched the description of a suspect in a recent shooting and armed robbery near the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road — an area near Interstate 85 and North Graham Street — when he fired a weapon at officers. One officer returned fire, injuring the person, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

