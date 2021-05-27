Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Minegrid Longwall Recovery Systems Gets You Back on Coal Faster

mining-technology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe safety of a mines recovery system is paramount, whether dealing with longwall recovery rooms, high walls or ribs. The required support system must be able to fulfil the safety and stability requirements. Services for miners, by miners. Professional and close collaboration from conceptional design to after installation audit for...

www.mining-technology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Risk#Huesker#Lw Face#Prs#Longwall Recovery Rooms#Coal#Miners#Product Improvement#Procedural Documentation#Evaluations#Design Drawings Audit#Conceptional Design#Pre#Action Assignment#Accessories Compatibility#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrypowermag.com

How Thermal Power Plants Can Save 80% of Their Water

An adiabatic cooling tower system can save great amounts of water at power plants compared to typical wet-type cooling towers. While there are challenges to implementation, understanding how these systems work and the benefits that can be captured with them will help decision-makers better evaluate their options. There is more...
IndustryPosted by
Asphalt Contractor

Asphalt Pump Systems Ready for Future Demands

As lawmakers debate President Biden’s infrastructure proposal, the demand for pump systems is expected to increase. And even in the harshest conditions, the systems must perform reliably. Take asphalt manufacturing, for example. Across the United States, there are already about 3,500 asphalt mix production sites that produce about 350 million...
Home & GardenAugusta Free Press

Is a heat recovery and ventilation system right for your home?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. In around 90 percent of homes, installing a heat recovery system will have a lot of advantages. Heat recovery systems are designed to supply fresh air to your home while recovering the heat that would usually be lost, which leads to a healthier and more pleasant living environment, along with making savings on your heating bills. If you are in the process of building a new home or want to upgrade your current property, it’s hard to deny that a heat recovery system could lead to huge savings on your energy bills compared to regular window ventilation and fans. However, the main reason why these systems are becoming more and more popular is that it can seriously improve the air quality inside the home, which in turn can have a drastic effect on the household’s health and wellbeing. So, what are some reasons to consider when deciding if a heat recovery and ventilation system is the right choice for your home?
Businessactionforex.com

NFP: US Jobs Recovery To Get Back On Track But Will It Be Enough For The Fed?

Markets are still reeling from the April jobs report as the massive shortfall from the estimates killed any expectations that the Fed would begin tapering in the summer. The May report is not anticipated to be as much of a game changer even as nonfarm payrolls likely rose by a more eye-watering number. The data, out this Friday at 12:30 GMT, could jolt the US dollar and Treasury yields, but can they bring any clarity to what the Fed intends to do next?
Industrypowderbulksolids.com

Valve Bag Placer Reduces Operating Costs

NVenia’s new Hamer 2400 valve bag placer allows customers to improve bagging performance, reduce operating costs, and optimize facility space. The system - which can easily be integrated into new or existing production lines - leverages nVenia’s expertise in robotic bag handling and delivers a solution to automate the placement of valve bags onto their filling stations.
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

Li-ion batteries might lose their leadership in stationary applications

“We are looking at the solution, but most of the time we forget the problem”. The energy scenario is changing as a result of years of green policies adopted by major countries in the world. With energy storage playing a key role toward the integration of variable renewable energy (VRE) in the power grid, will Li-ion batteries keep dominating the stationary storage market?
Energy Industryaee.net

ADVANCED FUEL PRODUCTION: Ethanol Drops Sharply as Hydrogen Gets a New Look

This post is the fifth in a series of excerpts from the Advanced Energy Now 2021 Market Report, prepared for AEE by Guidehouse Insights. Advanced Fuel Production took a bit hit in 2020. Global revenue fell to $184.3 billion, following its highest year on record in 2019 at $221.8 billion. The United States experienced an even steeper revenue decline, down 38%, to $33.6 billion. This drop was largely due to volatility in Ethanol and Butanol revenue, which fell sharply in the U.S. in 2020 (47%) following 101% growth in 2019. Hard hit by COVID-19, U.S. ethanol consumption fell from 15.8 billion gallons in 2019 to 13.7 billion gallons in 2020. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for Global Advanced Fuel Production revenue over the 2011-2018 period was 6%, while in the United States CAGR was -3%.
BusinessAzom.com

Picosun’s PicoArmour TM Reduces Semiconductor Manufacturing Costs

ESPOO, Finland, 2nd of June 2021 – Picosun Group has pending patent rights for an ALD enabled corrosion protection solution against plasma etch that will bring benefits in semiconductor fabrication processes in terms of throughput, film uniformity and conformality. With PicoArmour TM the corrosion protection can be achieved more efficiently compared with the industry solutions commonly used today.
ElectronicsThomasNet Industrial News Room

Active Technology 20A 40Vdc MIL-COTS EMC Filters Provide MIL-STD Voltage Surge and Spike Protection

TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda FQB series of EMC filters, with a rating of 40Vdc at 20A. Voltage surge and spike protection for DC-DC converters is accomplished through the use of active technology. The FQB has a rugged encapsulated quarter-brick package with a choice of flanged or non-flanged baseplates. These modules are suitable for use in a wide variety of harsh and demanding environments, including MIL-COTS vehicle and airborne applications.
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Nordic consortium study bullish on potential of ammonia-powered ships

The Nordic Green Ammonia-Powered Ship (NoGAPS) consortium has announced the results of its latest study on green ammonia-powered gas carrier transporting ammonia in Northern Europe and using zero-emission ammonia as a fuel. In the past couple of years, ammonia has been creating the buzz, being identified as one of the...
Businesswhattheythink.com

Deluxe Completes Acquisition of First American Payment Systems

Doubles Deluxe Payments Segment revenue; Accelerates One Deluxe transformation. Shoreview, Minn. – Deluxe announced today it has completed the previously announced acquisition of First American Payment Systems (“First American”) for $960 million in cash. Deluxe announced the proposed transaction on April 22, 2021. With the addition of the First American...
Hillsboro, ORThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hitachi's New Facility Is Being Established in The United States in Order to Collaborate and Create New Solutions with Customers

Tokyo, May 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation and Hitachi High-Tech Group company, Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc., announced today the establishment of Hitachi's Center of Excellence in Portland, a new centralized facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon. We are consolidating our semiconductor technology development facilities in...
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

GENESYS+™ New Generation Full-Rack 1U AC/DC Programmable Power Supply Series Delivers 5kW Output Power with Advanced Features/Functions

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda high power density 1U Full-Rack 5kW AC/DC Programmable Power Supply Series. This air-cooled product, which is the first to be offered in a new generation platform, brings a higher level of performance to the TDK-Lambda AC/DC Programmable Power Supply product portfolio at a competitive price.
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

c3controls has Published the Cad Catalog for Its Industrial Control Products On TraceParts.com

Cincinnat, Ohio and Beaver, Pennsylvania USA (June 01, 2021) – c3controls, a global manufacturer of industrial control products for OEM’s, machine builders, panel builders, and system integrators, has partnered with TraceParts to publish its 3D product catalog. c3controls is an electrical controls business which produces durable, well-designed electrical control products...
Economynewsbrig.com

Here’s Your Ultimate Guide To Understanding Electrical Transformers

Electrical transformers transfer electricity from one circuit to other circuit and have the capability of changing voltage level while keeping the frequency constant. Today, the electrical transformers use AC supply, which means, fluctuation caused in the supply voltage is directly impacted by the fluctuation observed in the current. Therefore, a higher voltage increases the current and vice versa.
Engineeringthefabricator.com

Mechanized plasma cutting four ways

The plasma cutting process is best-known for its simplicity and its ability to cut nearly any metal. These qualities, plus the productivity it yields, have made plasma cutting a universally accepted metal cutting process with a range of capabilities and applications. Plasma Technologies. Used commercially since the 1960s, the plasma...