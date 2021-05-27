Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, SC

OP-ED: Remembering what normal looked like

By Kathleen Parker
Observer-Reporter
 11 days ago

CAMDEN, S.C. – The instant the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people could safely remove their masks, I was off to the races. Literally, as it turned out. The 86th running of the steeplechase races known as the Carolina Cup took place last weekend in...

observer-reporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, SC
Camden, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Op Ed#Cdc#Horse Races#And Babies#Baby People#Human Emotions#South Carolinians#Cdc#Normal#Smiles#Human Mouths#Discern Emotions#Husband#Strangers#Wearing Makeup#Memorial Day Weekend#Facial Expressions#Human Faces#Parents#Distractions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
HealthBangor Daily News

This is what self-care looks like for caregivers

When Patty Pendergast moved her mother from Greenwich, Connecticut, to her Thorndike homestead to care for her a year and a half ago, she went in with her eyes wide open. She knew if she did not make time for herself, she’d be no good to herself or her mother.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Does Depression Look Like in a New Mom?

As many as 1 in 5 pregnant women experience depression, but many cases go undetected or untreated, according to research. People experience depression in pregnancy and postpartum differently. Some signs include a lack of interest and feelings of guilt. Women who experience anxiety or depression during pregnancy are more likely...
PoliticsWashington Post

What a true Memorial Day celebration looks like

WHILE IT’S unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America’s Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David W. Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It’s good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation’s memory, as did their cause.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

What does the next phase of vaccinations look like?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More mass vaccine sites are closing around the area, but that doesn’t mean the vaccine is going away. You’ll still have access to it. Demand for the vaccine is not as high as it was just a few months ago. Health leaders are now moving into...
KidsGreenwichTime

I'm fully vaccinated - should I keep wearing a mask for my unvaccinated child?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Fully vaccinated adults are celebrating their new freedom and removing their face masks. Yet for parents of children under age 12, the rejoicing might be short-lived. Since children that age do not...
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: One Old Man Had Problems with His Hearing

The following joke is pretty much a warning to never underestimate the elderly. Read on to find out how one elderly man outsmarted his whole family while living with hearing problems. For years an elderly man struggled with severe hearing problems. People could literally sit and talk around him, and...
Vail, AZthevailvoice.com

Op-Ed: The Vail Freedom Fighters

April 27, 2021 will live as a day long remembered by thousands, if not millions. It is interesting, however, that this started as a typical day for all of us who wished to attend a simple VUSD school board meeting to be heard, but ended in the most surreal way.
Retailmarketscale.com

What Will Retailtainment Look Like Post-Pandemic?

Whether you’re an integrator, a designer or simply a label-defying creative, the EXPERIENCE is everything. Host Bryan Meszaros explores the story behind the exhibit to understand how a carefully crafted experience traps into the human experience to connect people to place. On this episode of Experience By Design, Host Bryan...
Relationship Advicepsychreg.org

What Does a Career in Counselling Look Like?

Counselling could be an exciting career path, especially if you revel in helping people deal with their challenges. Do you have a strong sense of compassion and commitment? These are two essential qualities for you to succeed as a counsellor. This article will detail everything you need to know about a career in counselling.
JobsLancaster Online

Criticism of Manieri op-ed (letter)

I was genuinely stunned by what I viewed as a wildly out of touch May 17 op-ed by Rich Manieri (“There’s value in hard work, whether you like it or not.”) Manieri begins by telling us that his mom repeatedly secured jobs for him when he first entered the workforce. Then, with zero self-awareness, Manieri ends his piece by patting himself on the back for depositing the paychecks from these jobs “like an adult.”
Violent Crimesshondaland.com

What Justice for George Floyd Actually Looks Like

One year ago today, police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis, kneeling on Floyd's neck as he called out, “I can't breathe.” A video of the incident made its way around the globe, prompting months-long protests and a national conversation about race and policing in America.
Scienceeastgreenwichnews.com

Op/Ed: The Politicization of Science

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), scientists and science educators have constantly fought an uphill battle communicating the working theory on COVID-19. Early on, doctors and scientists took emergency action recommending masks, social distancing and the sterilization of surfaces. Since then, our theory on the transmission of COVID-19 has evolved and scientists have removed the recommendation to sterilize surfaces.
PetsPosted by
FanSided

Further proof that dogs were meant to be our best friends

As if we needed even more proof that dogs adore their hoomans, CNN Health reports that, according to a study, puppies are born ready and eager to be our best pal. Listen, we love all doggos. If trained and loved properly, they are loyal and give us all the cuddles. However, puppies are simply adorable! Training them is not an easy trick, but it is easy to be patient when they’re so stinkin cute!
Mental HealthMedPage Today

Op-Ed: Love Can Conquer Trauma

I was 7 years old and sitting on the edge of my bed listening to my parents scream in their all too frequent arguments. I was crying. I heard an ashtray crash against the door. The yelling intensified. I was afraid. The argument seemed like it lasted forever. I wanted to it stop. I needed it to stop.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Op-ed: What do pool rules have to do with supremacy? Dive in.

Over the past week, while most Americans soberly reflected on the George Floyd’s murder a year earlier, our Lakeview high-rise was embroiled in a wildly different, comparatively ridiculous, controversy — showing how quickly supremacist thinking can take hold. In publishing this summer’s rules for our building’s pool, the homeowners association...
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

OP-ED: A reason for shopping locally

I try hard to shop locally first. I search Orange and then Orange County before searching outside the borders for whatever it is I think I just cannot live without. My family teases me constantly that I have enough yarn to open my own store. I disagree, but then it is a matter of perception.
PharmaceuticalsMedPage Today

Op-Ed: The Jury Is Out on COVID Boosters

As we continue to roll out COVID-19 vaccination here in the U.S. and, far too slowly, around the world, our next potential challenge is already looming on the horizon: the potential need for booster vaccinations. As we gather and weigh evidence on the necessity of boosters, we must not lose sight of the COVID-19 vaccine strategy that will protect us best and save the most lives.