OP-ED: Remembering what normal looked like

WHILE IT’S unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America’s Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David W. Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It’s good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation’s memory, as did their cause.