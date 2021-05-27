Cancel
Connecticut is getting heavy rain Friday night. Here’s the Memorial Day weekend forecast.

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHXSz_0aDoQ4Ff00
Storrs, Ct. - 04/21/2020 - A UConn student makes his way though campus during an afternoon storm that saw rain, hail, snow thunder and lightning within the space of an hour. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant

Bright blue skies and record-high temperatures are coming to a pause Memorial Day weekend as rain and lower temperatures in the 60s are expected to hit the state Friday night.

What’s the weather going to be like Friday?

“The good news anyway is that the bulk of the rain will be coming [Friday] night,” Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist at Western Connecticut State University, said. “It certainly won’t be the best of weekends, especially being Memorial Day weekend, where we kind of want to see sunshine all three days, nice warm weather and people going to the beach. It’s not going to be ideal for that to occur.”

Friday will begin with sunshine in the morning, but the “clouds will take over,” as rain is expected in the afternoon in the Western parts of Connecticut.

“Eastern areas may stay dry into the afternoon,” Lessor added. “The high is generally going to be in the mid to upper 60s, mostly cooler as the average this time of year is 74 [degrees], so we’re almost five to 10 degrees colder than normal.”

What part of the state is going to see the most rain?

“The southern half of the state should get the most,” Lessor said.

A Coastal Flood Advisory was issued for Southern Fairfield and Southern New Haven by the National Weather Service from Thursday afternoon through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Statewide, residents can expect about half an inch up to an inch and a half of rainfall.

“If people are going camping, they certainly want to be prepared for the rain and ... temperatures in the 40s,” Lessor said.

What’s the weather going to be like the rest of the weekend?

The weather will be cloudy, but the rain is expected to ease Saturday morning.

There’s still the possibility for showers on Saturday afternoon, “but that’s subject to change,” Lessor said.

Winds may gust as fast as 20 mph as well, in the Northeast, with highs in the upper 50s.

“The big question is that there may be storms Sunday that bring showers and carry more rain,” Lessor said.

The NWS said any chance of Sunday showers in the Hartford area, which is around 30%, would “mainly be after 3 p.m.”

What about next week and Memorial Day?

Temperatures are expected to get back to seasonal levels early in the week, either on Monday or Tuesday. Monday should be dry by the afternoon.

“Memorial Day won’t be that bad,” Lessor said. “It’ll be partly sunny, mid-70s,” with temperatures in the 70s throughout the rest of the week.

Where did all this rain come from?

A storm system is passing by from the South in combination with high pressure over the Northeast, which brought the state to temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s earlier this week.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

Connecticut Statetrumbulltimes.com

NWS: Temperature could hit 80 in CT this week

Warm weather is headed for Connecticut this week, with several days expected to see temperatures surpass 80 degrees, according to current National Weather Service forecasts. Most of the week is expected to see days with temperatures in the high 70s and sunny skies. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the...
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Hartford County, CTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. These storms may intensify and become capable of producing damage. Stay tuned for updated statements and possible warnings. Target Area: Hartford STRONG THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING At 1231 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bristol, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include New Britain, Bristol, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Wethersfield, Farmington, Berlin, Rocky Hill, Plainville and Burlington.
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Hartford, CTNBC Connecticut

Route 15 South Closed in Hartford After Car Overturns

Route 15 South in Hartford is closed because of an overturned car on the highway, according to the CT Department of Transportation. DOT officials said the southbound side of the highway is closed between exits 90 and 86. It is unknown if there are any injuries or for how long...