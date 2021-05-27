Connecticut is getting heavy rain Friday night. Here’s the Memorial Day weekend forecast.

Bright blue skies and record-high temperatures are coming to a pause Memorial Day weekend as rain and lower temperatures in the 60s are expected to hit the state Friday night.

What’s the weather going to be like Friday?

“The good news anyway is that the bulk of the rain will be coming [Friday] night,” Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist at Western Connecticut State University, said. “It certainly won’t be the best of weekends, especially being Memorial Day weekend, where we kind of want to see sunshine all three days, nice warm weather and people going to the beach. It’s not going to be ideal for that to occur.”

Friday will begin with sunshine in the morning, but the “clouds will take over,” as rain is expected in the afternoon in the Western parts of Connecticut.

“Eastern areas may stay dry into the afternoon,” Lessor added. “The high is generally going to be in the mid to upper 60s, mostly cooler as the average this time of year is 74 [degrees], so we’re almost five to 10 degrees colder than normal.”

What part of the state is going to see the most rain?

“The southern half of the state should get the most,” Lessor said.

A Coastal Flood Advisory was issued for Southern Fairfield and Southern New Haven by the National Weather Service from Thursday afternoon through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Statewide, residents can expect about half an inch up to an inch and a half of rainfall.

“If people are going camping, they certainly want to be prepared for the rain and ... temperatures in the 40s,” Lessor said.

What’s the weather going to be like the rest of the weekend?

The weather will be cloudy, but the rain is expected to ease Saturday morning.

There’s still the possibility for showers on Saturday afternoon, “but that’s subject to change,” Lessor said.

Winds may gust as fast as 20 mph as well, in the Northeast, with highs in the upper 50s.

“The big question is that there may be storms Sunday that bring showers and carry more rain,” Lessor said.

The NWS said any chance of Sunday showers in the Hartford area, which is around 30%, would “mainly be after 3 p.m.”

What about next week and Memorial Day?

Temperatures are expected to get back to seasonal levels early in the week, either on Monday or Tuesday. Monday should be dry by the afternoon.

“Memorial Day won’t be that bad,” Lessor said. “It’ll be partly sunny, mid-70s,” with temperatures in the 70s throughout the rest of the week.

Where did all this rain come from?

A storm system is passing by from the South in combination with high pressure over the Northeast, which brought the state to temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s earlier this week.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .