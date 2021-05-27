The most un-Disney Disney songs ever, from ‘Cars’ to ‘Cruella’

Disney villains are a breed unto themselves and the most notorious of them all has to be the Dalmatian-hating, chain-smoking, lustfully murderous Cruella de Vil. As budding musician (and Dalmatian owner) Roger Radcliffe opines in the 1961 animated classic, “if she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will”. Given de Vil’s longevity and continuing popularity, it’s no wonder Disney decided to give the twisted character her own uniquely cinematic origin story. Set to cover Cruella’s rebellious early days in 1970s London back when she was just a girl named Estella, Disney’s Cruella sees Emma Stone take on the title role while the always fabulous (Dame) Emma Thompson joins her as Cruella’s archenemy and nemesis, The Baroness. In advance of the film’s release, Stone, Thompson, director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), and several other key players sat down to give us a look behind the scenes of their new adaptation. Here are just a few things they shared that got us excited about Disney’s latest: