Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The most un-Disney Disney songs ever, from ‘Cars’ to ‘Cruella’

By Chuck Arnold
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you hear Florence + the Machine get gothy during the end credits of “Cruella” — the live-action prequel to the 1996 hit “101 Dalmations,” which opens Friday in theaters and on Disney+ with premier access — it’s clear that this is not your mother’s kind of Disney song. In...

nypost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Princess#Disney World#Disney Movie#Film Star#Movie Theaters#Un Disney Disney#Florence The Machine#Stooges#Edm#Wtf#Dalmatians#Robinsons#Disney Song#Beloved Disney Tunes#Classics#Beauty And The Beast#Duets#Cars#Jazz Pianist Lee#Immortals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Florence + The Machine Puts a Modern Spin on a Disney Classic with New Song “Call Me Cruella”

Florence + The Machine has released their take on “Call me Cruella” for Disney’s Cruella. It was announced last week that the band did have a song for the Cruella movie soundtrack. The originally inspired tune came from the 1961 Disney animation 101 Dalmatians, in which Roger is working on a song and improvises when Cruella DeVille visits her schoolmate (and wife of Roger) Anita. Disney’s Cruella will be released on May 28, 2021 and stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.
Beauty & FashionCharlotteObserver.com

‘Cruella’ review: Disney villain’s origin story a dizzying if uneven ride

There are some canonical Disney characters who simply demand further interrogation. The maniacally fur-obsessed fashionista Cruella De Vil, who tormented the young Darling family and their Dalmatian puppies in “101 Dalmatians,” and even has her own theme song, has had a grip on our imaginations since the animated feature in 1961. Glenn Close staked quite a claim on role in the 1996 live-action film, and now Emma Stone dons the two-tone wig in an attempt to explicate just why Cruella was so hungry for those puppy pelts.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Variety

Costuming ‘Cruella’: The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”
Beauty & Fashiondapsmagic.com

Disney’s Cruella Soundtrack and Score Available Today!

Music from Disney’s upcoming live-action feature Cruella is now available. With the release of both the soundtrack and score album, a new featurette discussing the music has also been released. In this new featurette, Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson along with director Craig Gillespie discuss how music is important to the film.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

'Cruella' pits Stone vs. Thompson in punk Disney fashion duel

Pitting one of its most memorable villains against a fearsome new foe, Disney's devilishly fashionable "Cruella" is one of the studio's darkest movies yet, according to star Emma Stone. The live-action "101 Dalmatians" origin story, out Friday, is set in a Vivienne Westwood punk-inspired London world, complete with a 1970s rock-influenced soundtrack and all manner of Afghan coats, maxi skirts and wet-look boots. Stone plays a young Cruella De Vil, whose rebellious streak has not yet reached the point of skinning Dalmatians in the name of haute couture. An ambitious, upstart designer, Cruella quickly crosses paths with the formidable Baroness von Hellman -- played by Emma Thompson -- who thinks nothing of using her power, influence and even violence to crush youthful pretenders to her fashion empire.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

What time is Cruella released on Disney Plus?

Cruella is released on Disney Plus on May 28, via Premier Access, on the same day it hits theaters around the world. Like previous releases Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, you'll have to pay extra for it – $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99, to be exact – which will let you watch the movie as many times you like after purchase while you're still subscribed to Disney Plus.
MoviesVanity Fair

Disney’s Cruella Makes It Really Uncool to Be Unkind

The new film Cruella (in theaters and on Disney+, May 28) is going okay until the fashion show. Young Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) is trying to get revenge against a cruel couture designer, the Baroness (Emma Thompson), by staging a guerrilla runway show to upstage the Baroness’s own. It’s 1970s London, and Cruella and some other models take to the makeshift catwalk in shocking new glam-punk garb while a band thrashes away at a song.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Cruella: Canines, Costumes and Camp!

Disney villains are a breed unto themselves and the most notorious of them all has to be the Dalmatian-hating, chain-smoking, lustfully murderous Cruella de Vil. As budding musician (and Dalmatian owner) Roger Radcliffe opines in the 1961 animated classic, “if she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will”. Given de Vil’s longevity and continuing popularity, it’s no wonder Disney decided to give the twisted character her own uniquely cinematic origin story. Set to cover Cruella’s rebellious early days in 1970s London back when she was just a girl named Estella, Disney’s Cruella sees Emma Stone take on the title role while the always fabulous (Dame) Emma Thompson joins her as Cruella’s archenemy and nemesis, The Baroness. In advance of the film’s release, Stone, Thompson, director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), and several other key players sat down to give us a look behind the scenes of their new adaptation. Here are just a few things they shared that got us excited about Disney’s latest:
Moviesawardswatch.com

From ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to ‘Cruella,’ all modern era Disney live action remakes ranked

There was a time when Disney, in a post-haze of animation renaissance, opted for straight to video sequels of their biggest hits as easy cash cows. Those paved way for their merge with Pixar, creating a whole new revenue stream of original and animated sequels to hit the big screen. But for the last two decades, the Mouse House has also been focusing on mining something new from something old. Live action versions of some of their biggest animated classics and hits have once again opened the door for an entirely new revenue stream of blockbusters and family favorites (with a few duds), even if they aren’t always critical hits.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

How Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Leads Into ‘101 Dalmatians’

(This article is absolutely filled with spoilers for “Cruella,” Disney’s live-action prequel to “101 Dalmatians”) In Disney’s latest live-action reimagining, “Cruella,” a villain’s origin story is once again retold. But in the end, it’s actually more of a direct prequel to “101 Dalmatians” than you might’ve expected. In fact, “Cruella”...
MoviesCNET

Cruella on Disney+: How to watch this weekend

Cruella is finally coming to theaters (and Disney Plus) this weekend, driving many to see how Disney's latest live-action film breathes new life into this iconic villain. This version of Cruella de Vil, played by Emma Stone, has a more punk-rock energy, and the movie's set to be an anarchic comedy. It follow young Cruella in a villain origin story that takes place prior to the events of classic tale 101 Dalmatians, which first hit screens as an animated film in 1961 and was adapted into live action with Glenn Close and Jeff Daniels in 1996.
Beauty & Fashiondigitalspy.com

Cruella is Disney's movie equivalent of fast fashion

It's hard not to be cynical about the motivations behind Disney's consistent, if not always warranted, churning-out of remakes. Mining your own IP isn't a particularly modern conceit — studios have been remaking and readapting their own material for a long time. However, when Disney announced the origin-story prequel for...
Beauty & FashionMetroWest Daily News

Disney dazzles with the origin story of Cruella de Vil

I saw the Disney cartoon “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” when I was 10. I do not remember it. Many years later, between 1996 and 2000, I saw Disney’s live-action remake, and its sequel, “101 Dalmatians” and “102 Dalmatians.” I do remember those, and I recall referring to them as pretty good but far from great. “Cruella,” which is both a prequel and an origin tale – of villainous Cruella de Vil, who desired a coat made of Dalmatian puppies – is great.
Beauty & Fashionthatshelf.com

Disney’s Cruella Review: Chaotic, Fashionable Fun

Disney’s Cruella is a delightfully twisted and campy origin story that proves to be the perfect showcase for its stars, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Perhaps a tad darker than we’re used to from Disney (there are some truly distressing moments), this look at how Cruella—Ms. De Vil, if you’re nasty—came to be the wicked wonder we know provides more than enough pomp, puppies, and panache to keep things interesting, if not riveting.
Beauty & FashionJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Glitters With De Beers Diamonds

Anyone who has kids—and even those who don’t—would agree that a subscription to Disney+ has been absolute magic during quarantine (though that is a sentiment I would echo even in a normal year). From Hamilton and Star Wars and Avengers-related content to a reboot of the Mighty Ducks and a...