Leafs in 5? The Buds look to close out the series at home tonight

theleafsnation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s right. Only one week after a terrifying injury that took him out of game 1 at only 9 minutes in, and left fans quite concerned for his long term recovery, Leafs captain John Tavares was out skating this morning. Now, of course, this does not mean he’s anywhere close to playing, at all. But it is absolutely a positive sign that he is feeling better and making strides towards what will hopefully be a full eventual recovery. Even just having him in the building is most certainly a morale boost for the team, who were visibly shaken and unfocused during game 1 after the injury occurred.

Carey Price
John Tavares
Sheldon Keefe
Related
NHLwillmarradio.com

Wild Look To Avoid Elimination Tonight

(Las Vegas, NV) -- It's win or go home for the Minnesota Wild tonight. Minnesota will visit the Vegas Golden Knights for Game Five of the first round. The Wild trail the series 3-1 and would be eliminated with a loss. Minnesota dropped both home games to Vegas to fall into the deficit. The Wild fell 4-0 on Saturday in Game Four. In the loss, the Wild had a four-minute power play at one point that resulted in a shorthanded goal for Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.
HockeyCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: At home, out indefinitely

Tavares is out indefinitely after being dismissed from the hospital Friday morning, per the team's release. He is at home recovering and being monitored by team medical personnel. Coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Tavares did suffer a concussion, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. With the condensed schedule for Toronto featuring three...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Up three games, Avalanche look to close out series vs. Blues

The Colorado Avalanche will try to complete a first-round playoff series sweep when they visit the St. Louis Blues Sunday. "Whenever you have a chance to eliminate a team, it's always the hardest game to win," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "Our guys understand it. You try to get out of the series when you have opportunities to do that."
NHLhabsworld.net

The Leafs Adjust to Tie the Series

HabsWorld.net -- After a Canadiens win to open the first-round playoff series, the pressure barometer had league-high readings for the 2021 edition of the Maple Leafs, the best hockey team Toronto has seen in decades. Which team would be able to better adjust to secure the win in the second game?
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Need to Come Up Big Tonight

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 7: Jack Campbell #36 of the Toronto Maple Leafs is congratulated by teammate Auston Matthews #34 for breaking the consecutive wins by a Leaf goaltender against the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Canadiens 3-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Penguins look to regain edge at home vs. Islanders in series' Game 5

With their East Division series knotted at 2-2 and essentially down to a best-of-three beginning Monday, the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for buy-in. The Islanders felt they got that Saturday in a 4-1 win at home, playing their signature tough defensive style while seizing on opportunities to score.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Leafs look to put strangehold on series on second half of back-to-back

Less than 24 hours after securing a 2-1 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens, the Leafs will take to the ice again tonight for Game 4 of the series. A loss sends the Leafs back home with the series tied once again, but a win will pull the series victory to within striking distance and set up a date in the second round with the Winnipeg Jets.
NHLtelecomasia.net

Tampa Bay vs Florida: Lightning to close out series

2.30 Tampa to win with a handicap (-1.0) Tampa did not particularly resist away in Game 5 and will now try to close the series at the second attempt, at home in the 6th game. Florida, however, will surely have other plans. Joel Quenneville’s team will do everything they can to get back to the Sunrise for Game 7. Favourite or underdog, whose hopes will be met?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens Looking to Take Series Lead vs. Leafs in Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens will play their first playoff game at the Bell Centre in almost four years. After getting dominated by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday in Game 2, the Montreal Canadiens will play their first playoff game at home since the 2017 playoff series against the New York Rangers. Even if the stands are empty, sometimes, playing at home can be a good thing.
NHLFox5 KVVU

Golden Knights looking to clinch first playoff series on home ice

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have accomplished a lot in their first three-plus seasons as an NHL franchise. However, in all their postseasons success, the VGK have never clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff series on home ice. That could change Monday night. The Golden Knights are back in...
NHLNew York Post

Islanders hope home-ice advantage the key to closing out Penguins

The Islanders have an opportunity to close out a playoff series at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night for the first time since 1993. It is a best-case scenario for the Isles, who had two of their most competitive performances of the series in front of their home crowd in Games 3 and 4. And after pulling out a triumphant win in double overtime Monday night in Pittsburgh to put the Penguins on the brink of elimination, despite dispiriting play through a majority of regulation, the Islanders will look to channel that home-ice advantage once again.
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

Matthews and the Maple Leafs look to clinch series against Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (35-14-7, first in the North Division during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -283, Canadiens +432; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 3-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto...
NHLnbcsportsedge.com

Hurricanes, Leafs looking to advance

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy...
NHLNBC Sports

The Wraparound: Pressure is on Golden Knights to close out series with Wild

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included. • Vegas looks to do something they have struggled to do recently: Finish a series. • The Second Round of...
NHLNHL

Muzzin confident Maple Leafs can rebound, close out series in Game 6

Defenseman scores twice in third before Canadiens stay alive with OT win. Jake Muzzin had a defiant tone in his voice when asked how the Toronto Maple Leafs will rebound from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference First Round Thursday. "We'll...