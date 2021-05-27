Leafs in 5? The Buds look to close out the series at home tonight

That’s right. Only one week after a terrifying injury that took him out of game 1 at only 9 minutes in, and left fans quite concerned for his long term recovery, Leafs captain John Tavares was out skating this morning. Now, of course, this does not mean he’s anywhere close to playing, at all. But it is absolutely a positive sign that he is feeling better and making strides towards what will hopefully be a full eventual recovery. Even just having him in the building is most certainly a morale boost for the team, who were visibly shaken and unfocused during game 1 after the injury occurred.