Gov Edwards meets with family of Ronald Greene, rally at state capitol underway

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
Gov. John Bel Edwards met with the mother of Ronald Greene on Thursday to further discuss his case and hear her concerns.

According to the Governor's Office, this was his second time meeting with Mr. Greene’s family since last October.

The meeting comes after last week's release of body camera video showing the 2019 arrest of Greene by Louisiana State Police. Read more on that report here.

The Governor issued the following statement:

“What happened was tragic, and I cannot imagine the immense pain of losing a child in such a terrible way,” said Gov. Edwards. “Nothing can make up for the disturbing treatment he received at the hands of some state troopers. I pledged to Ms. Mona Hardin that Louisiana State Police is cooperating fully with the Union Parish District Attorney and the United States Department of Justice in their investigations and that under the leadership of a new state police superintendent, change has already started at the agency.

I expect every trooper who wears a Louisiana State Police badge to act professionally under every circumstance, to seek to de-escalate violent or tense situations and to treat all people they encounter respectfully and justly. Law enforcement officers must hold themselves to the highest standards at all times. I certainly do. The officers seen on the body cam footage of Mr. Greene’s arrest do not represent what we aspire to in the state of Louisiana. Their actions were deeply unprofessional and incredibly disturbing. I am disappointed in them and in any officer who stood by and did not intervene during the arrest.

I am praying that ongoing investigations, which the state is cooperating with, will bring Mr. Greene’s family a measure of peace and justice.”

Advocates and attorneys later held a press conference in front of the State Capitol at noon Thursday, According to the Advocate.

"We are not interested in another apology, handholding or a kumbaya moment," Attorney Lee Merritt said. "We want justice for the family of Ronald Greene."

WBRZ reports that The NAACP and Urban League of Louisiana are spearheading the demonstration on the steps of the capitol building which began around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

KATC's Eman Boyd is in Baton Rouge and has live coverage of the protest to the Governor's Mansion:

