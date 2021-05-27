Cancel
Wayne County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR WAYNE COUNTY At 317 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Xenia, or 9 miles southwest of Flora, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. The main wind damage from this storm will likely be along the Wayne/clay county border. However, other thunderstorms are quickly developing over Wayne county and may become severe. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Mount Erie, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Saline; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, the Ozark Foothills region of southeast Missouri, and portions of southern Illinois along and north of Highway 13. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Wayne County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central Illinois.
Jefferson County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WAYNE AND EASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 407 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Mount Vernon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Vernon, Bluford, Dix, Belle Rive and Keenes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Wayne; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PERRY...WAYNE SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS...NORTHEASTERN JACKSON...FRANKLIN AND NORTHERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Flora to near Bluford to near Pinckneyville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Carbondale, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Du Quoin, Carterville, Fairfield, Mcleansboro, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, De Soto, Cambria, Royalton, Wayne City, Elkville, Hurst, Bluford and Cisne. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central, southern and southeastern Illinois.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Gallatin; Hamilton; Saline; Wabash; Wayne; White SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHITE...WAYNE WABASH...EDWARDS...SALINE...HAMILTON... GALLATIN WARRICK...GIBSON...VANDERBURGH...POSEY AND HENDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms just west of a line extending from Albion Illinois to Crossville to Eldorado. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Evansville, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon, Carmi, and Eldorado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southern, south central and southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and western and northwestern Kentucky.