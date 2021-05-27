Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR WAYNE COUNTY At 317 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Xenia, or 9 miles southwest of Flora, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. The main wind damage from this storm will likely be along the Wayne/clay county border. However, other thunderstorms are quickly developing over Wayne county and may become severe. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Mount Erie, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH