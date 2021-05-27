Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 317 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Agra, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Mannford Drumright... Oilton Depew... Shamrock Silver City... Milfay This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 198. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov