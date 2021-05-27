newsbreak-logo
Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 17:18:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 138 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

alerts.weather.gov
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Callahan, Coke, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Haskell; Jones; Nolan; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton Periods of Heavy Rain Expected Tonight Through Monday Evening FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor, and Throckmorton. * From late tonight through Monday evening * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall late tonight and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Fisher County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fisher Periods of Heavy Rain Expected Tonight Through Monday Evening FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor, and Throckmorton. * From late tonight through Monday evening * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall late tonight and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Nolan; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton Periods of Heavy Rain Expected Tonight Through Monday Evening FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor, and Throckmorton. * From late tonight through Monday evening * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall late tonight and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Garza The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Garza County in northwestern Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. Flooding on U.S. 84 southeast of Post near Justiceburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Garza FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DICKENS, SOUTHEASTERN GARZA, KENT, KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Clairemont, Swenson, Dumont, Finney, Afton, Grow, Old Glory and Justiceburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Stonewall County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Stonewall FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DICKENS, SOUTHEASTERN GARZA, KENT, KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Clairemont, Swenson, Dumont, Finney, Afton, Grow, Old Glory and Justiceburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 211 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kim, or 39 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kim. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 241 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kim, or 38 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kim. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochran by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL COCHRAN COUNTY At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Bledsoe, or 23 miles southwest of Morton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton, Bledsoe and Lehman. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent, King by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 03:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent; King FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DICKENS, SOUTHEASTERN GARZA, KENT, KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Clairemont, Swenson, Dumont, Finney, Afton, Grow, Old Glory and Justiceburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent, King by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent; King FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DICKENS, SOUTHEASTERN GARZA, KENT, KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Clairemont, Swenson, Dumont, Finney, Afton, Grow, Old Glory and Justiceburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Junkins Burn Scar, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Wetmore. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Donley; Gray FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DONLEY AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The West Texas Mesonet site at Lake McClellan has recorded 2.98 inches of rainfall in the last 90 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mclean, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 415 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Caprock, or 22 miles northwest of Tatum, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crossroads. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Borden County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Borden, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Borden County in western Texas Northeastern Dawson County in western Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1003 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of O`donnell, or 17 miles northeast of Lamesa, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Borden and northeastern Dawson Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Donley; Gray FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DONLEY AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The West Texas Mesonet site at Lake McClellan has recorded 2.98 inches of rainfall in the last 90 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mclean, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Borden County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Borden, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Borden; Scurry The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Borden County in western Texas Scurry County in western Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 224 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in 20 minutes in Gail. The heavy rain will enter the city of Snyder over the next hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Snyder, Gail, Fluvanna, J B Thomas Reservoir, Randalls Corner, Knapp, Winston Field, Ira, Dunn and Hermleigh. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger Areas of heavy rain likely into tonight FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas is now in effect for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Foard, Hardeman, and Wilbarger. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning * Showers and thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall will affect western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas through sunrise.
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger Areas of heavy rain likely into tonight FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas is now in effect for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Foard, Hardeman, and Wilbarger. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning * Showers and thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall will affect western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas through sunrise.
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baylor; Knox Areas of heavy rain likely into tonight FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas is now in effect for * a portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Baylor and Knox. * Through this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall will affect western north Texas through this afternoon.