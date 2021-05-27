Flood Advisory issued for Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Junkins, Decker, Hayden Pass and Spring Burn Scars Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the southeast plains tonight .Abundant low level moisture will combine with a weather system to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms across the southeast mountains and portion of the southeast plains this afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which could result in flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Pueblo has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Baca County, Bent County, Eastern Las Animas County, and Otero County. * Through late tonight * Several rounds of strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall will continue across the area this afternoon and tonight, with the potential for flash flooding. * Do not drive through fast flowing water.