KTNV 13 Action News

NV governor orders flags lowered in honor of San Jose shooting victims

By KTNV Staff
 8 days ago
Thursday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in San Jose, Calif., after an employee opened fire at a light-rail facility.

The governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on May 30.

Latest: San Jose mass shooting: Death toll rises to nine after victim dies in hospital

“Nevadans join the rest of the nation in mourning the victims of the tragic shooting that took place in San Jose,” Sisolak said. “Our hearts ache for the families and friends who lost loved ones in this senseless tragedy. Kathy and I, along with the entire State of Nevada, will continue to hold them and the San Jose community close in our hearts and in our prayers.”

