Las Vegas, NV

Blue Man Group to return to the Las Vegas Strip

By KTNV Staff
 23 days ago
Blue Man Group is returning to the Luxor hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip on June 24 after a nearly 400-day absence.

The Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced that intermission is over, and the world-renowned theatrical show returns with its quirky surprises, instrumentals, humor, and much more.

The global entertainment group, well known for its show-stopping characters and over-the-top non-verbal communication, says it's thrilled to debut the first resident show in Las Vegas since stages around the world went dark.

Since its founding in 1991, Blue Man Group has expanded its domestic residencies to New York, Boston, and Chicago, as well as an international residency in Berlin, and it's North American and world tours have reached even more spectators.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, click here or call 1-800-blueman.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

