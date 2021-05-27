Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Logan; Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Payne County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Mulhall, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Morrison, Mulhall, Orlando, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lake Mcmurtry. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov