Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 17:18:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 258 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.alerts.weather.gov