Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 20:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico North Central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 857 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause excessive runoff and flooding in drainage basins near the confluence of the Canadian and the Mora rivers. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roy, Mills, Chicosa Lake State Park and Solano. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.