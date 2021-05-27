Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR WAYNE COUNTY At 317 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Xenia, or 9 miles southwest of Flora, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. The main wind damage from this storm will likely be along the Wayne/clay county border. However, other thunderstorms are quickly developing over Wayne county and may become severe. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Mount Erie, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
County
Wayne County, IL
City
Golden Gate, IL
City
Jeffersonville, IL
City
Xenia, IL
City
Mount Erie, IL
City
Cisne, IL
City
Johnsonville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Storm#Severe Certainty#Wind#Immediate Severity#Radar#Target Area#Roofs#Penny Size Hail#Siding#Trees#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Wabash, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Wabash; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WAYNE...WABASH AND NORTHERN EDWARDS COUNTIES UNTIL 645 AM CDT At 620 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cisne, or 8 miles north of Fairfield, moving east at 70 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mount Carmel, Fairfield, Albion, Lancaster, Wayne City, West Salem, Cisne, Allendale, Jeffersonville, Sims, Bone Gap and Mount Erie.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Saline; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, the Ozark Foothills region of southeast Missouri, and portions of southern Illinois along and north of Highway 13. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Wayne County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central Illinois.
Franklin County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PERRY...WAYNE JEFFERSON...JACKSON...FRANKLIN AND PERRY COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nashville Illinois to near St. Mary Missouri. Movement was east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mount Vernon, Perryville, Murphysboro, Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, and Sesser.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, Wayne, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Gallatin; Hamilton; Saline; Wayne; White SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHITE...WAYNE WABASH...EDWARDS...SALINE...HAMILTON... GALLATIN WARRICK...GIBSON...VANDERBURGH...POSEY AND HENDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms just west of a line extending from Albion Illinois to Crossville to Eldorado. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Evansville, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon, Carmi, and Eldorado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southern, south central and southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and western and northwestern Kentucky.