Major County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Major by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR WESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 319 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Ames, moving east at 30 mph. Golf ball size hail has been reported south of Ringwood, and tennis ball size hail is possible. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Enid, Waukomis, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Ames, Meno, Carrier, Vance Air Force Base and Isabella. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

