Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Lares, Utuado by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 17:18:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Lares; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 418 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rains continuing to fall. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.alerts.weather.gov