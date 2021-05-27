Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Lares, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Inland Onslow; Jones; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Pamlico; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Pamlico, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington and West Carteret. * Through Friday morning. * Frequent heavy showers and possible thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected over the eastern North Carolina through Friday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected through Friday morning, with isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. This heavy rainfall will lead to the risk of localized flash flooding from increased runoff of saturated soils.