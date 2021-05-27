FDA, FTC Warn Five Companies Illegally Selling Dietary Supplements Claiming to Treat Infertility
Washington, DC - Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to five companies for illegally selling dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent infertility and other reproductive health disorders in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The warning letters were issued to: LeRoche Benicoeur/ConceiveEasy; EU Natural Inc.; Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC; SAL NATURE LLC/FertilHerb; and NS Products, Inc.imperialvalleynews.com