Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FDA, FTC Warn Five Companies Illegally Selling Dietary Supplements Claiming to Treat Infertility

By IVN
imperialvalleynews.com
 8 days ago

Washington, DC - Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to five companies for illegally selling dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent infertility and other reproductive health disorders in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The warning letters were issued to: LeRoche Benicoeur/ConceiveEasy; EU Natural Inc.; Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC; SAL NATURE LLC/FertilHerb; and NS Products, Inc.

imperialvalleynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Washington Dc#Health Care Providers#The Federal Food Drug#Fd C#Eu Natural Inc#Sal Nature Llc Fertilherb#Pharm#D#Regulatory Affairs#Americans#Medwatch#Ns Products Inc#Federal Food#Dc#Fertility Issues#Medicines#Fda Approved Drugs#Effective Treatments#Cosmetic Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
FTC
Related
FDAMercury News

FDA issues warning about eating cicadas

People with seafood allergies should think twice about eating cicadas, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A tweet from the agency on Wednesday pointed out that “these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”. The cacophonous bugs emerged in May from the Great Lakes to the East...
HealthDaily Times

FDA Weighs Approval of a Lucrative Alzheimer’s Drug, but Benefits Are Iffy

The Food and Drug Administration’s decision next week whether to approve the first treatment for Alzheimer’s disease highlights a deep division over the drug’s benefits as well as criticism about the integrity of the FDA approval process. This story also ran on The Daily Beast. It can be republished for...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Chimerix (CMRX) Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA for the Treatment of Smallpox

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted TEMBEXAÂ® (brincidofovir) tablets and oral suspension approval for the treatment of smallpox. TEMBEXA is approved for adult and pediatric patients, including neonates.
Sciencekhn.org

Experimental Oral Drug Tempol Has Anti-Covid Potential

The National Institutes of Health says that Tempol was found to lessen severity of covid. Meanwhile, the FDA is set to rule Monday about a controversial Alzheimer's drug, and there are efforts to undo the infamous 4,000% drug price hike made by Martin Shkreli. The National Institutes of Health (NIH)...
Weight LossWSLS

FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%

Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved Wegovy, a higher-dose version of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug semaglutide. In company-funded studies, participants taking Wegovy had average weight loss of 15%,...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves Novo Nordisk's semaglutide as obesity treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) once-weekly semaglutide drug as a treatment for obesity, a condition that affects nearly 70% of American adults. The drugmaker said it was expecting to launch the drug, which would be sold under the brand name...
PharmaceuticalsBrainerd Dispatch

Health Fusion: CBD, marijuana and medicine. When systems collide

Many people who use CBD or marijuana for health issues, such as pain, insomnia, anxiety or depression say they experience relief from the products. The problem, says Dr. J. Michael Bostwick, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist, is that in most cases, when you self-medicate with these products, there's no way to tell exactly what you're getting.
HealthPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

FDA Poised For Decision On Controversial Alzheimer's Drug

A drug called aducanumab could become the first approved treatment designed to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease, rather than relieve symptoms. But it's unclear whether the Food and Drug Administration will approve the drug because of persistent questions about its effectiveness. The FDA has a Monday deadline to make...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

FDA authorizes Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody treatment for injection

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a lower dose of Regeneron’s coronavirus treatment for injection, the company announced Friday. Why it matters: The update to the company's emergency use authorization, which was first issued in November, will make it easier for doctors to administer the treatment to coronavirus patients, since they can now do so by simple injection rather than intravenous infusion.
Food SafetyThe Hill

Health advocates ask the FDA to ban PFAS from food packaging

About a dozen organizations are demanding the FDA ban or add regulations to PFAS products. The petition said the FDA has done little to prevent the “forever chemicals” from harming people. The chemicals have been linked to cancer and a number of other problems. Health, environmental, and consumer activists have...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Amryt (AMYT) Granted FDA Priority Review for Oleogel-S10 NDA to Treat EB

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Priority Review for Amryt's New Drug Application ("NDA") for Oleogel-S10 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB"). Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.
IndustryU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA In Brief: FDA provides new guidance to further enhance the security of prescription drugs in the U.S. supply chain

The following quote is attributed to Donald D. Ashley, J.D., Director of the Office of Compliance for FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Ensuring the quality of prescription drugs and safeguarding the integrity of pharmaceutical distribution are crucial roles the FDA plays in protecting the health of the American public. Illegitimate and unsafe products must be kept out of the U.S. drug supply chain.
Food SafetyConsumer Reports.org

Petition: FDA must stop allowing harmful PFAS in our food

FDA has failed to take adequate action on dangerous chemicals despite acknowledging harm. Today, a group of health, environmental, and consumer organizations sent a formal petition to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ban all PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances) that accumulate in the body. A Freedom of...
HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes Marketing of Diagnostic Aid for Autism Spectrum Disorder

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized marketing of a device to help diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Cognoa ASD Diagnosis Aid is a machine learning-based software intended to help health care providers diagnose ASD in children 18 months through 5 years of age who exhibit potential symptoms of the disorder.
HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Alerts Health Care Providers to Stop New Implants of Certain Ventricular Assist Device System

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting health care providers to no longer implant end-stage heart failure patients with Medtronic’s Heartware Ventricular Assist Device (HVAD) System due to a growing body of observational clinical comparisons that demonstrates a higher frequency of neurological adverse events and mortality associated with the system when compared to other commercially available devices, as well as complaints that the internal pump may delay or fail to restart.