FDA, FTC Warn Five Companies Illegally Selling Dietary Supplements Claiming to Treat Infertility

Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Priority Review for Amryt's New Drug Application ("NDA") for Oleogel-S10 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB"). Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.