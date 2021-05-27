Cancel
Brandon Jacobs wants to return to NFL as a DE: 'No way Tim Tebow is a better athlete'

 8 days ago
Brandon Jacobs is best remembered as an absolute bulldozer out of the backfield, knocking over defenders as he rumbled up the football field for over 5,000 career yards with the New York Giants. A statistic that's known less about Jacobs' career is that he also made 14 tackles, all of them coming in his first two seasons. Could that resume be enough to get him a job on the defensive side of the football after being out of action for, oh, only eight years?

