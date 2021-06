Spending on products related to travel and other experiences is poised for its comeback. That’s according to The NPD Group, which identified the return of experiential spending as one of four major trends to watch in the coming year. The company noted that the retail industry is doing better than retailers expected this time last year, with discretionary U.S. retail sales revenue rising 17% from January 1 through May 8, 2021, and even more strikingly, retail sales up 18% over 2019.