Let me just start off by stating my personal experience... As someone who suffers from asthma, I can tell you first hand that masks have been rough for those of us that already find it hard to breathe. Is it unbearable for me? No, it's not. Was I able to make it through my daily errands wearing one? I sure was. For me personally, I will even still be wearing one in certain scenarios even now that New Jersey's mandate has been lifted. I, however, know for a fact that those who suffer from asthma worse than me found the last year extremely difficult.