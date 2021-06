Stephen Guilfoyle, Real Money contributor, discussed the Federal Reserve in his morning Market Recon. On Wednesday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, not a voting member of the FOMC this year, said "I think it is appropriate for us to slowly, carefully move back on our purchases at the appropriate time, when that is, that is something we need to start discussing." This reads as if Harker was afraid to say too much, but one thing seems clear -- Harker, in my opinion, is concerned that the Fed may already be behind the eight ball.