NYC jail workers arrested, charged for smuggling in weapons and drugs in exchange for bribes

(Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Nine current and former New York City Department of Correction employees, stationed at Rikers Island and the Manhattan Detention Complex, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly smuggling weapons and illegal drugs into city jails for cash.

Contrabands such as razor blades, scalpels and illegal drugs were reportedly smuggled over the last three years by the workers and one counselor at Rikers allegedly made over $40,000 from the dealings, according to Gothamist. The rest of the suspects allegedly made between $5,000 and $8,000 in bribes.

“These defendants were responsible for maintaining a safe and orderly environment in New York City’s jails,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a statement. “Instead, as alleged, they abused their positions to enrich themselves by smuggling weapons, drugs, and other dangerous contraband in return for thousands of dollars of cash bribes. This alleged activity violated the defendants’ duties, and endangered the inmates they were charged to supervise and guard.”

Seven of the defendants were arrested in New York while two others were arrested in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

They all face multiple charges, including federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud.