Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC jail workers arrested, charged for smuggling in weapons and drugs in exchange for bribes

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhLYR_0aDoNaBL00
(Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Nine current and former New York City Department of Correction employees, stationed at Rikers Island and the Manhattan Detention Complex, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly smuggling weapons and illegal drugs into city jails for cash.

Contrabands such as razor blades, scalpels and illegal drugs were reportedly smuggled over the last three years by the workers and one counselor at Rikers allegedly made over $40,000 from the dealings, according to Gothamist. The rest of the suspects allegedly made between $5,000 and $8,000 in bribes.

“These defendants were responsible for maintaining a safe and orderly environment in New York City’s jails,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a statement. “Instead, as alleged, they abused their positions to enrich themselves by smuggling weapons, drugs, and other dangerous contraband in return for thousands of dollars of cash bribes. This alleged activity violated the defendants’ duties, and endangered the inmates they were charged to supervise and guard.”

Seven of the defendants were arrested in New York while two others were arrested in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

They all face multiple charges, including federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
513
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Rikers Island#Smuggling Drugs#Multiple Drugs#Defendants#Contrabands#Cash Bribes#City Jails#Inmates#U S#Correction Employees#N Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

New York officials push for new gun control bill

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (MANHATTAN, N.Y.) New York state mayors on Tuesday called on Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly to support a new gun control bill. According to NY1, the proposed bill will make it easier for civil lawsuits to be brought against gun manufacturers. It will also expand the state's existing public nuisance law by adding gun makers who default on upholding safeguards put in place to ensure that the firearms do not get into the wrong hands.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Man slashed in Lower Manhattan subway dispute

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (MANHATTAN, N.Y.) A man was slashed during an argument in the Fulton Street subway station early Thursday. According to ABC 7 NY, two men were quarreling inside the Manhattan station around 5:30 a.m. when the suspect slashed the victim in his left abdomen and left arm.
New York City, NYThe Jewish Press

In NYC: Jewish Man Bloodied by Pro-Palestinian ‘Protesters’

Hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators gathered last week outside the Israel Embassy in New York City last week to protest the IDF “Operation Guardian of the Walls” military operation against Hamas. Counter protesters expressing support for Israel also gathered at the site. The pro-Israel protesters were attacked by the pro-Palestinian demonstrators,...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Queens Post

NYPD to Deploy 250 More Officers to Patrol the Subway

The NYPD will by adding 250 extra cops to patrol the subway system—which will result in the network having the largest police presence in more than 25 years, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. The additional cops will bring the total number of officers securing the subways to 3,250, and...
Manhattan, NYNBC New York

Tourist Shot in Midtown 7-Eleven After Argument: Cops

A tourist was shot in the leg during an argument in a midtown Manhattan 7-Eleven over the weekend, authorities say. It wasn't clear what provoked the dispute in the convenience store on Eighth Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a 41-year-old from Ohio, took a bullet to the leg but is expected to be OK.
New York City, NYkoamnewsnow.com

Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant that prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.
New York City, NYIdaho8.com

Multi-agency group sweeps up 3 homeless encampments

NEW YORK (WCBS) — There are now three fewer homeless encampments in Manhattan. Friday, a multi-agency effort swept away camps in Midtown West and Hell’s Kitchen, and those cleanup teams made some surprising discoveries. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin exclusively reports, under a long-standing construction sidewalk shed was a jumbled encampment...