Markets

Dollar continues to hold after mixed data

economies.com
 3 days ago

The US dollar steadied against most of its peers on Thursday, after the release of conflicting economic data. The second reading of the US GDP for the first quarter showed a growth of 6.4%, lower than forecasts of 6.5%. The US Department of Labor revealed that the number of initial...

www.economies.com
StocksLockhaven Express

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Marketsinvestingcube.com

USD/CHF Touches Off 0.9000 After US Data; Fails to Hold this Level

The USD/CHF surged initially after the US Core PCE Price Index had its highest annualized increase in 27 years, notching up 3.1% (consensus of 2.9% and up from 1.9% in March). However, it has shed some of these gains, even as MUFG bank argues that there is no significant backing for the greenback’s strength.
Businessinvesting.com

Sterling fails to hold on to gains after U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling fell against a strengthening dollar on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April, confirming the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The pound couldn't hold on to Thursday's gains when the Bank of England commented on the timing of rate hikes. It fell as...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD: No reason for a recovery of the greenback – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank point out the rally of the US dollar in Friday should not mean a change in the direction. They see the NFP next Friday as the key economic report and consider a reading under 465K could leave the dollar vulnerable to more weakness. Key Quotes:. “Today...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF extends rebound to fresh weekly highs above 0.9020 ahead of US data

USD/CHF gained traction in the European session on Friday. US Dollar Index rose to its highest level in 11 days. Focus shifts to PCE inflation report from the US. The USD/CHF pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian trading hours but turned north ahead of the American session, reaching its highest level in eight days at 0.9028. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 0.9026.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD stays in the positive territory above 1.2100 after US data

USD/CAD pair clings to modest daily gains above 1.2100. US Dollar Index edges higher toward 90.50 on Friday. Core PCE inflation in US rose more than expected in April. The USD/CAD pair continued to push higher in the early American session and reached a daily top of 1.2120 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.34% on the day at 1.2105.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Wall Street Set for Gains, Buoyed by Improving Jobless Claims

US stocks were set for an upbeat open Friday as declining claims for unemployment benefits supported growing confidence about the economy. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 149 points or 0.4%, S&P futures increased 11 points or 0.3% and Nasdaq futures gained 15 points or 0.1%. Thursday's report from the...
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Will Economic Data Lift Equities Ahead of Holiday Weekend?

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mostly higher led by the 2.1% climb in Japan’s Nikkei while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng inched ahead 0.1%. By comparison, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were higher across the board on talk the European Central Bank won’t hit the stimulus breaks at its June 10. U.S. futures point to a positive start to trading, however, there are several pieces of economic data to be published ahead of that market open that could impact how those equities close off the week. Helping lift equities on their last day of trading for May, reports indicate the U.S. Senate is moving closer to passing the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and President Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Odds are U.S. trading volumes will taper off this afternoon as traders and investors alike look to get an early jump on the holiday weekend.
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Buoyed by Bank of England Policymaker’s Comments

The pound shot higher against the dollar yesterday having slipped lower on Wednesday in the wake of Dominic Cummings explosive claims against the government’s handling of the pandemic. Without any data in the diary to provide the UK currency with fresh impetus, it was pushed higher by comments from a typically dovish Bank of England policymaker. During a speech to the University of Bath, Dr Gertjan Vlieghe said an early interest rate hike by the central bank could occur provided: “the transition out of furlough happen more smoothly, with the unemployment rate at or a little below current levels by the end of the year, with associated signs of upward inflation and wage pressure beyond the temporary and base effects, then a somewhat earlier rise in Bank Rate would be appropriate.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Following US economic growth higher

USD/JPY gains its highest close since March 30. Modest technical break on Thursday was aided by US Treasury rates. US statistics show a rapidly accelerating economy as Japan lingers. Nonfarm Payrolls on June 4 crucial for the USD/JPY. FXStreet Forecast poll predicts a technical retreat in the USD/JPY. The USD/JPY...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Boosted by Higher Yields; Inflation Data Due

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European trade Friday, helped by rising U.S. bond yields ahead of the release of key inflation data. At 2:50 AM ET (0650 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up 0.2% at 90.120.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Stays Strong After PCE Inflation, Spending Data

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX STRONGER AFTER PCE INFLATION, PERSONAL SPENDING DATA. US Dollar is trading stronger across the board of major currency pairs early Friday. USD price action extends to session highs after in-line economic data was released. PCE inflation accelerated 0.6% month-over-month as personal spending rose 0.5%. US...
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Treasury Bond Yields Spike Higher; Nearing Trading Top

Treasury bond yields spiked higher after a series of economic data releases on Thursday. This move higher appears to be the beginning of a move higher into mid-June’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting. I’m expecting that a move OVER 1.635% in the 10-year treasury bond yield should allow for at least...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for...
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar extends recovery ahead of US growth data

The US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, to head for the second straight daily gain, as recovery attempts from a 4-month low continued, thanks to rising US Treasury bond yields, and ahead of the US economic growth data for the first quarter of this year.