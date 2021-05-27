DNVR Bets Daily: How high is too high for Jokic points?
On this episode of DNVR Bets Daily, Andre Simone and Ryan Koenigsberg are back at it with the Nuggets in action and lots of bets on the NBA and NHL playoffs. Andre Simone was born in Boulder, Colorado raised in Milan, Italy and is the NFL draft and film analyst for BSNDenver.com. Andre has charted every play of the Denver Broncos for the past several years and writes game grades after every Orange & Blue contest. Obsessed with the draft in all sports, he also developed stats for all four major sports and is the host of the Broncos draft podcast.thednvr.com