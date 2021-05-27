Cancel
MLS

Rapids look to bounce back in rematch with FC Dallas

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeither FC Dallas nor the Colorado Rapids could find the back of the net in their season-opening matchup in Frisco, Texas. Perhaps the results will be different when the two teams meet six weeks later in a rematch in the high altitude of Commerce City, Colo., on Saturday. The season-opening...

www.dallassun.com
Damir Kreilach
Luchi Gonzalez
Ryan Hollingshead
Franco Jara
Michael Barrios
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Dallas, Dynamo draw in first Texas Derby match of season

FC Dallas (1-1-2, 5 points) was forced to be satisfied with its second home draw of the season after swamping Portland 4-1 last week. The Dynamo (1-1-2, 5 points) earned its second consecutive 1-1 draw after tying with Los Angeles FC at home on May 1. Fabrice-Jean Picault, who spent...
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

Playing the what if game! What if Covid didnt happen?

Its been over a year since Covid has impacted the world in the sports atmosphere. We are still not out of this pandemic as there are are restrictions to the amount of fans in stadiums, location of games being moved due to restrictions in the given area, and so much more. I am going to play the what if game and put my thoughts out there on the different scenarios that USMNT would have gone through if Covid didnt destroy sports.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo trade first half goals in 1-1 draw

The first match of the 2021 Texas Derby felt like a rivalry game to say the least as FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo ended the match in a 1-1 draw that saw each side score in the first half. Houston scored in the 33rd minute on a penalty kick...
MLSPosted by
DFW Community News

Matchday Guide: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 5.8.2021

FRISCO, Texas - Join us at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, May 8 to cheer on FC Dallas as the club takes on Houston Dynamo FC in the first Texas Derby of the 2021 season. To ensure the health and safety of guests, players and staff, the following policies and procedures will be in effect during the beginning of the 2021 season. Click here for Toyota Stadium Safety Protocols.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Dallas, Houston set to tussle in Texas Derby

FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) picked up its first win of the season when it swamped Portland 4-1 at home on May 1. Dallas' goals came from Andres Ricaurte (in the second minute), Jader Obrian (14th minute), Bressan (three minutes into first-half stoppage time) and Dante Sealy (85th minute). Sealy's...
MLSdynamotheory.com

Texas Derby, Chapter One: 3 things to watch

The Dynamo head north up I-45 (except they took a plane) to Frisco for a match up with FC Dallas in the first Texas Derby of 2021. You can watch today’s match at 2:30 central on Univision, TUDN, and with English audio on Twitter. Is this the year El Capitan makes its return to Houston? Here are three things to watch.
MLSdynamotheory.com

Previewing Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas with Big D Soccer

Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas each hold a record of 1-1-1 early into the 2021 Major League Soccer season and with the first match between the longtime rivals it’s time to talk about the Texas Derby – sorry Austin FC, you have to forge a rivalry, not just be from Texas.
MLSHouston Chronicle

Fafà Picault makes Texas Derby history in Dynamo's draw with FC Dallas

Dynamo forward Fafà Picault made Texas Derby history and had fun playing mind games with a former teammate in the process. No player in the history of Houston’s rivalry with FC Dallas had scored in the series for both teams before Picault converted a first-half penalty kick during the teams’ 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
MLSDallas News

This is the one: FC Dallas rekindles rivalry with Houston Dynamo ahead of Texas Derby

Paxton Pomykal didn’t hide his feelings ahead of the Texas Derby this weekend. MLS may now have three Texas teams, with expansion team Austin FC enjoying success on its debut, with two wins in the first three games. Yet, Saturday afternoon’s visit from Houston Dynamo FC is still priority No. 1 for the homegrown midfielder when it comes to a rivalry matchup.
MLSHouston Chronicle

Dynamo, FC Dallas resume 'El Capitan' rivalry

If Fafa Picault scores his first Dynamo goal on Saturday but doesn’t celebrate, Houston fans don’t need to worry that one of their club’s newest players isn’t all-in on coach Tab Ramos’ project. Picault would just be following soccer tradition: Don’t celebrate against your old club. In this case, that...
MLSdynamotheory.com

Three Observations from the Houston Dynamo’s draw with FC Dallas

The Houston Dynamo followed up their draw with LAFC with another draw – this time with their in-state rivals, FC Dallas in the first game of the Texas Derby at Toyota Stadium. The game was a little mild by rivalry standards with both sides looking to improve on their 1-1-1 records at the time without conceding more goals. Without being too cliché, overall the game did have the “tale of two halves” narrative going for it. FC Dallas were clearly the winners of the first and Houston the winners of the second. Of course that means very little when both sides were level after the conclusion of both halves. Dynamo fans may have wanted a little more than just a point against a rival, but considering the next two games of the derby take place at BBVA Stadium, any reasonable supporter should shrug it off and look forward to the matches at home.
MLSbigdsoccer.com

Transfer Rumor: FC Dallas in race to sign Facundo Quignon

Last week, Emmanuel Quispe reported that FC Dallas was looking to sign Facundo Quignon, a midfielder who plays for Lanus (Argentina top flight). We did not immediately report on this rumor, due to conflicting reports that DC United was the actual MLS club negotiating to sign Facundo Quignon. Today, Mariano...
MLSfcdallas.com

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United | 5.15.21

TXA 21 | FCDallas.com/Stream | FCDallas.com/Radio | 99.1FM. FCD record: 1-1-2 (5 pts., 9th in West) MIN record: 0-4-0 (0 pts., 13th in West) FCD vs. MIN all-time: 5-4-0 (16 GF, 15 GA) FCD vs. MIN away: 1-4-0 (4 GF, 11 GA) CHASING FIRST ROAD WIN. Saturday's matchup away against...
MLSDallas News

Paxton Pomykal continues working toward bigger role for FC Dallas

The fourth official’s board has gone up with Paxton Pomykal’s number 19 in each of FC Dallas’ four matches so far this season. The 21-year-old has been the first substitute off the bench for FCD head coach Luchi Gonzalez in every game — both a welcome sight for FC Dallas fans and one they are not eager to see anymore.
MLSsportingkc.com

Sporting KC U-19s and U-15s post big wins over FC Dallas

The Sporting Kansas City Academy U-19s and U-15s earned impressive victories over perennial powerhouse FC Dallas on Saturday morning as the MLS NEXT spring season continued at Swope Soccer Village. The U-19s posted their second consecutive league win with a comprehensive 3-0 result, while the U-15s emerged triumphant in a...
MLSbigdsoccer.com

2021 FC Dallas player salaries revealed

It has been nearly two years since we last got a glimpse of what FC Dallas players (along with the rest of Major League Soccer) are making thanks to the MLSPA’s reveal of salaries that comes out. In 2020, thanks to the pandemic, we had no clue really what each team's salary or compensation was and had to go off of the 2019 numbers.