SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s lacrosse team starts its postseason run on Friday, and the Irish will be on their home turf. Notre Dame will host the first two rounds of the tournament. If they win both games at Arlotta Stadium this weekend, the Irish will be in the Final Four for just the second time in program history. The only Final Four appearance for the Irish came 15 years ago in 2006.