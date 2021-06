Having persevered through an unprecedented academic year, the Classes of 2021 received their diplomas during an in-person ceremony held on the Quad. The “once-in-a-lifetime” challenges of the pandemic have been a dramatic test of resiliency for this year’s graduates, as well as a “catalyst for thinking about the nature of work, what is important in life and how to help everyone move into the digital future with equity and dignity,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden L.H.D. ’21, the 2021 Commencement speaker at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.