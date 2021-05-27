Watch TRISHES Play “Animal” in North Hollywood for “Neighborhoods”
It’s hard to classify the music of an artist like TRISHES, who’s not only the brains behind all her own music, but builds songs upon her own looped vocal recordings and expands that musical universe with a full multimedia experience attached to the project, as seen in the visual and spoken-word accompaniment to her recent debut EP EGO. While the music sounds in part inspired by hip-hop and R&B, a single like “Animal” feels like it inhabits a world of its own.floodmagazine.com