Waterways in Ascension Parish to reopen to boat traffic

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grosse Tete, or 10 miles west of Plaquemine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Livonia, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar and Erwinville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH