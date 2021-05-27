Cancel
Ascension Parish, LA

Waterways in Ascension Parish to reopen to boat traffic

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today all waterways in Ascension Parish will re-open fully to boat traffic at 6 a.m. Friday. Until then, “slow – no wake” remains in effect. Boaters are encouraged to be mindful of areas where high water remains, passing structures at idle-only speed, and to also be alert for floating debris and submerged objects.

