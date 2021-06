One of the biggest shoes to see a resurgence over the last little while has been the Nike Dunk Low and by extension, the Nike Dunk High. These are shoes that had a huge moment a few decades ago, and now, everyone is rediscovering why this is such a dope sneaker. As a result of this resurgence, Nike has been bringing a ton of new colorways to the market, and it has led to some cool offerings that have certainly gotten all of our attention.